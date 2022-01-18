“Now I’m the one who hurts”

The actor, presenter and entrepreneur, Felipe Titto, used his social networks to show the impressive collection of sneakers he has at home. In the caption, he explained that, as a young man, he wore the shoes that were donated to him. Today, whoever makes the donations is himself.

“And when I stop to think that in the not-so-distant past, my sneakers were the result of donations…. The ones that came in a larger size than mine, I completed with cotton at the tip and the ones that came smaller I took the insoles!

Yeah, it looks like the game has turned……. Now I’m the one who donates. Amen!” he wrote.

In the comments, friends and celebrities joke about the number of shoes that the presenter collects. Marcos Mion, presenter of Caldeirão, and also a big tennis fan, has already made it very clear that he wants his.

“Looks like it’s time for you to start donating! Size 43. Thank you!” Mion posted.

Singer Mc Kekel took advantage of the moment and also asked for a model.

“I don’t care if it’s 40. I’ll find a way to put it kkkk”, he wrote.

Youtuber and digital influencer Felipe Neto joked on his Twitter and commented that “We must question the exaggerated accumulation of sneakers”, in reference to a post by him about the accumulation of capital, in which he mentioned that billionaires should pay more taxes.

We must question the excessive accumulation of capital. We need tax reform and make those who have more pay more. Questioning great inheritances, arresting those who withhold. Now, don’t come to me with “100% of the rich are motherfuckers” that, in addition to not being true, only fucks up the debate. — Felipe Neto 🦉 (@felipeneto) October 11, 2020

Felipe Titto had his debut on Globo in 2004, in the series “A Diarista”. Soon after, he participated in “Malhação”, as the clumsy Marley. He also acted in major soap operas such as “Avenida Brasil”, “A Regra do Jogo”, “Amor à Vida” and “A Dona do Pedaço”, returning to “Malhação” as the villain Samurai, in 2016. In addition to acting, Felipe also presented the program “Are You the One? Brasil”, on MTV.