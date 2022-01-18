Number of ICU patients rises 22% in 4 days and SUS in Campinas has only 1 vacant bed for respiratory patients | Campinas and Region

The number of people with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) hospitalized in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds rose from 71 to 87 between Thursday (13) and this Monday (17) in Campinas (SP), a high of 22 .5%. The growth made the pressure on the public health network to be accentuated – only one bed was vacant until 15:44, when the city government updated the numbers.

The occupancy rate in the municipal Unified Health System (SUS) is 96.55%, with 28 of the 29 beds filled. In the state network (which currently has structures only at the Hospital de Clínicas da Unicamp), the capacity is total: the 10 ICUs are occupied.

When considering the network of private hospitals, occupancy drops to 89.69%, as there are nine other vacant beds (see all numbers below).

Of the 87 admitted to the ICU, 37 have Covid-19 and the rest have other respiratory diseases – such as flu. In wards, which are the beds intended for patients with less severe conditions, 91 have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

SARS ICU beds in Campinas Structure Occupation on 01/13 Occupation on 01/17 SUS Municipal 79.31% 96.55% Unicamp HC 100% 100% private network 82.61% 84.48% Total 83.53% 89.69%

questioned the Municipal Health Department about opening new structures. In a note, the folder informed that it is negotiating with the entities for the expansion of beds and that this will be announced "as soon as possible".

Last week, the city council decided to limit the total occupancy of major events, such as concerts, to 50% and cancel any carnival celebrations.

During the announcement, the health authorities of the municipality warned of the great search for care in the municipal network and the overcrowding of units. The Secretary of Health, Lair Zambon, even asked patients with mild respiratory symptoms not to look for the posts.

The beds are divided as follows, in absolute numbers:

municipal SUS: 29 beds, of which 28 are occupied.

29 beds, of which 28 are occupied. Unicamp HC: 10 beds, all of which are occupied. There is no free bed.

10 beds, all of which are occupied. There is no free bed. Particular: 58 beds, of which 49 are occupied.

See the chart below showing the metropolis bed situation. As of 2021, he disregards data from the AME, which temporarily returned to having ICU beds for Covid-19 on March 27. On August 12, the government of São Paulo reported that the unit granted discharge to the last patient with the disease hospitalized at the site and, as of September 1, it returned to assist with specialties.

From December 17, 2021, the prefecture stopped disclosing only the exclusive Covid-19 ICU beds and started to consider SRAG.

ICU beds for SARS in Campinas Interactive Chart: Zoom in and click on the line to view full numbers and dates Source: Campinas and Simi City Hall (as of 05/03/2021); *on 12/17, the city government started disseminating SARS data