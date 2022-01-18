NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8GB from Galax sold out within hours for $440

Although Nvidia promises larger stocks, the price remains high

A few days ago, there were rumors that the GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB graphics card would have a much larger stock than the GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti combined. However, sellers, retailers and distributors are not using the suggested price. They know they can charge more and people are still willing to pay the higher prices for signs. Nothing new in the hardware market at the moment.

On Amazon Japanese sales page, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8GB from GALAX. The GALAKURO Gaming version ‘GG-RTX3050-E8GB/SF’, in particular, was seen for a price of 50,138 Japanese yen, which is equivalent to US$440. While currently the board is out of stock but a few hours ago it was on sale as proven in the screenshot by the Twitter profile momomo_US. However, it appears that the entire stock (quantity not stated) was sold at the price mentioned. It’s kind of funny and sad at the same time that this card that would be officially released on January 27th went on sale two weeks before.

And it’s not even like it’s a high-end variant or a premium design. GALAKURO Gaming features a standard PCB, factory overclocking and a plastic cover that only has one fan in the middle. The cover extends beyond the PCB and there is not even a backplate, being powered by a single 8-pin connector. The board has three DP 1.4 connectors and one HDMI 2.1.



So, putting things in perspective, you can expect between 50% and even 80% price inflation on the MSRP. And for this card in this scenario shown the increase was 76% more than the MSRP and it seems like most buyers who expect the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8GB to be available for around $300 max, (R$1657, 20 in direct conversion), you should forget about it. NVIDIA said the shortage is expected to ease by the second half of 2022, although this pricing issue no longer seems to have much to do with shortages and everyone is just trying to get that extra profit while using ‘scarcity’ as a shield to avoid a big reaction from consumers. It’s just like AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su said, ‘You can find them, but you’re not willing to pay for them.’

