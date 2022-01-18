Oil prices hit highest since 2014 on geopolitical tension and signs of tight supply

This Tuesday’s session (18) is one of expressive gains for oil prices, which reach the highest level since 2014, due to geopolitical tensions in a context of an already tight supply perspective.

At 1:00 pm ET, WTI crude futures expiring in February 2022 advanced 1.79% at $85.32 a barrel, while Brent contracts expiring in March advanced 0.97%, at US$87.32 a barrel.

Concerns over the offer increased this week after Yemen’s Houthi group attacked the United Arab Emirates, escalating hostilities between the Iran-aligned group and a Saudi-led coalition.

The UAE oil company said it activated business continuity plans to ensure uninterrupted supply of products to its local and international customers following an incident at its Mussafah fuel depot.

Also increasing geopolitical price premiums are rising tensions between Ukraine and OPEC+ member Russia.

In addition, some producers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are struggling to pump at their permitted capacities under an agreement with Russia and allies to add 400,000 barrels a day each month.

“The price of oil at this level puts the process of global disinflation forecast for this year at risk. The trend is driven by strong demand in the world’s biggest consuming regions such as the US and Europe and is happening despite the Fed’s signal of tighter monetary policy ahead. The renewed tension in the Persian Gulf, which accounts for around 40% of the world’s transoceanic oil, also contributes to pressure on prices”, evaluates the XP analysis team.

(with Reuters)

