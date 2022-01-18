Omicron cases drop in UK and US east coast; hospitalizations still a concern – International

NEW YORK – The advance of Omicron variant of the coronavirus US United States and, mainly, in United Kingdom began to show signs of slowing down in recent days, with the curve of known cases falling sharply in British territory and on the American east coast.

The phenomenon is similar to took place in South Africa at the turn of the year, where the new strain was recorded for the first time, and indicates that the contagion curve of this version of the virus is faster than that of its predecessors.

In the United States, the drop in the volume of cases is sharpest on the east coast, especially in New York and New Jersey, where the virus strain arrived first. According to survey of New York Times, on January 9, the moving average of cases in New York State reached 74,000. Eight days later, that number is 48,000, a 35% drop.

With its continental dimensions, however, the United States has the omicron outbreak in different stages at the same time in several states, which prevents the national numbers from falling more sharply. States where the virus arrived later will still suffer from Ômicron for a longer time.

In the United Kingdom, with a fifth of the population of the United States, the decrease in contagions is more consistent across the country. From 182,000 cases in the moving average on January 5th, the country had 98,000 cases on the 17th – a 46% drop.

Other European countries where the new version of the virus arrived in mid-December, such as Spain, France and Italy, are already approaching the peak of contagions, according to mathematical models.

hospitalizations worry

Despite the drop in the United Kingdom and the United States, health authorities in both countries point out that the number of infected remains dangerously high and hospitalizations have not yet followed the drop in cases, which should take another two weeks. Another caveat is that herd immunity against Ômicron is still far from occurring, either through vaccination or natural infection. The average number of Americans hospitalized with the coronavirus is 157,000, up 54% in two weeks.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Biden administration’s top infectious disease expert, was asked Monday at the World Economic Forum whether that could happen as late as 2022. “I hope that’s the case,” he said, “but it would only be the case if we don’t get another variant that evades the immune response”.

According to Fauci, the evolution of the pandemic is still impossible to trace. “The answer is: we don’t know,” he said.

While it’s too early to know how this record wave will shape the pandemic, it will likely have some impact, said William Hanage, an epidemiologist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

“We expect new waves to be smoother. This is not “herd immunity”, because outbreaks will be possible. However, its consequences will be much less severe.”/ NYT