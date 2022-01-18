Ômicron increases cases of infection in Brazilians at home | National Journal

Vaccination of children is especially important because the micron has increased the so-called intrafamily contamination : inside home.

If the concern with contamination has always been greater from the door to the outside, with the micron it is a little different. THE World Health Organization says that cases of transmission within the family increased with the emergence of the variant.

“What we have been observing is that there is an increase in transmission within the home. Someone in the family is leaving and not taking the necessary care. So, there needs to be consistency in the use of these measures for all family members”, says Mariângela Simão, director for Medicines and Vaccination at the WHO.

A study published by the health agency of the United Kingdom found that, in 8.3% of the cases, people infected with the delta variant infected someone else in the family. With the omni, the number rises to 19%.

In Brazil, in the emergency care of hospitals, doctors also noticed another change in the dynamics of the pandemic.

“During the entire pandemic, we had a care of asymptomatic children with the family already known to be positive or showing symptoms. Now, not infrequently, even with a certain frequency, the child is the first member of the family to present the symptom and to test positive”, says Ricardo Fonseca, pediatrician at Hospital Sírio-Libanês.

Epidemiologists say that what you see in hospitals makes perfect sense. Children are today the most vulnerable group because they are not yet protected by the vaccine. If they get sick, the viral load is high and therefore they are more likely to transmit the virus than a person who has Covid but is immunized.

Therefore, epidemiologist Ethel Maciel reinforces: vaccinating children is a strategy to contain the pandemic.

“We also need to expand vaccination in this group so that we can control the pandemic, reducing transmission, reducing the amount of virus circulating. Vaccination is a collective strategy. The more transmissible a variant, the more people we need to vaccinate”, says epidemiologist Ethel Maciel.

In the family of nursing technician Débora Cardoso, everyone caught Covid and had mild symptoms. Parents are fully vaccinated; the children, aged 5 and 8, are still waiting their turn.

“We can’t wait for all children to be vaccinated so that we can help control the pandemic”, says Débora.