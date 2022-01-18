On his return to TV, Faustão takes Band to second place in the audience

Alongside his son, João Guilherme, and journalist Anne Lottermann, Fausto Silva returned to the scene this Monday (1/17). “Thirty-three years later, I’m back at the house of my heart, the Band”, spilled the presenter, much applauded by the audience present in the program that marks the return of the ex-global to TV. According to previous data, the audience reacted to the expectation created by the biggest change in prime-time Brazilian television in decades and made the Saad family’s broadcaster jump away from the trait usually registered when the band was occupied by religious programs.

In the opening minutes, it was evident that the Band opened its pocket to offer the new star an attraction that leaves nothing to be desired for Domingão do Faustão. In the audience, 500 seats make up what Fausto Silva presented as “the largest auditorium on Brazilian television”. On stage, the dancers, faithful companions of the communicator. And, right at the beginning, another classic: previously called videocassettes, the videos that record falls, scares and troubles now appear renamed: they are the cassettes of Faustão.

The jingle used in the opening of the cassette table is the same used at the time of Globo. “Smile, take the sadness out of that face”, says the song, which reinforces the strategy explained by Fausto right in the opening moments of the premiere. The board will always be displayed in the opening minutes of the attraction. In other words: against the aridity of the Jornal Nacional news, Faustão will bet on grace.

Zeca Pagodinho was the main attraction of the premiere, as anticipated by the LeoDias column. Accompanied by a band in full dress, the samba singer sang great hits and even made Fausto be caught by the program’s cameras, also babbling verses from the artist’s hits. Among the songs, memories of old stories, images from the times of Perdidos na Noite, a program that Faustão presented in the Band three decades ago and that projected the name of the communicator to stardom.

Alexandre Pires and Seu Jorge also performed at the premiere, reinforcing Fausto Silva’s commitment to valuing Brazilian music. After all, he didn’t coin the catchphrase “Who knows, do it live” for nothing, right?

Son of the presenter, João Guilherme still appears very uncomfortable in front of the cameras and his interventions sound overly rehearsed. Experienced on TV, Anne Lottermann is safer and more relaxed, although Faustão’s script in the Band still seems to “make the show stop” so that she and João can honor the title of co-hosts of the attraction.

On social media, there was only one comment: everyone was under the impression that tonight’s premiere had caused a break in the calendar. Suddenly, it was as if the Band had slipped a Sunday into the middle of Monday night, such is Fausto Silva’s identification with the noblest day of the Brazilian television calendar. Merit of him, who followed a very successful trajectory over the 32 years he reigned in Domingão. With an eye on the longing audience, presenter and team certainly made an effort to offer fans exactly what they were used to seeing on the old station.

The right decision reminds us that innovating is not always a hit. Celebrated on this return to TV, Fausto Silva opens up something that needs to be said: there is, indeed, a place for tradition in open television.

