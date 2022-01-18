On the opening day of BBB22, Globo increases the price of Globoplay; see new value · TV news

no fanfare, Globo increased the price of Globoplay this Monday (17) for new subscribers, with an eye on the growth they will have because of the debut of BBB22. Anyone who wants the basic plan to watch streaming content and the reality show live will have to pay two reais more than they were charged before.

Previously, the subscription was R$ 22.90. Now, Globoplay starts to cost basically R$ 24.90. The price adjustment will not be passed on to former customers, who will remain without adjustments until 2023, as Globo promised in a marketing action last year, when Netflix announced an increase.

The goal is to surf the BBB wave to earn money. The increase did not happen for other plans. The Globoplay + Canals Ao Vivo package, for example, which includes pay TV channels, continues to sell for R$ 49.90.

For Big Brother Brasil 22, Globoplay promises 11 exclusive cameras and mosaics for those who want to see everything about the program 24 hours a day. In addition, the online programs made by Gshow will also be broadcast there, with command of Rafa Kalimann, Ana Clara Lima and Rhudson Victor.

Still in the digital field, aiming at the program, Globo will make its policy on the use of images in BBB22 more flexible. As of this edition, all users of social networks will be able to use up to 1 minute of video for each hour of broadcast of the reality show. The determination applies to all social networks. Most of the videos posted are recorded via Globoplay.

Globo has also taken steps in recent months to prevent drops in the platform’s signal during the reality show’s flow. Today, there is a partnership with Google that reduces by a high percentage the chance of falling access when the program ends on Globo (the moment most sought after by subscribers).