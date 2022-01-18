Operational previews of Eztec (EZTC3) and Plano & Plano (PLPL3) divide analysts

Construction companies Eztec (EZTC3) and Plano & Plano (PLPL3) published last Friday (14) their operational previews for the fourth quarter of 2021. The results divided analysts. The first company’s common shares, around 2 pm on Monday’s trading session, fell 1.29%, to R$ 18.37. The second rose 2.86%, trading at R$ 3.24.

For Eztec, Bradesco BBI pointed out that net sales of R$369 million, driven by medium and high-income units, constitute the “best brand since the beginning of the pandemic”.

The bank maintained for Eztec the valuation outperform, with a target price of BRL 35, despite seeing gross margins falling throughout 2022, due to the effects of inflation on costs and also to a recent change in the company’s strategy, which favors sales speed to the detriment of a tougher pricing policy.

Itaú BBA also found the construction company’s numbers “decent”, highlighting the sales acceleration driven by the Unique Garden project, and also maintained its assessment at outperform, with a target price of R$ 32.80.

For Credit Suisse, however, Eztec brought figures below expectations – the bank’s consensus projected, for example, that net sales would reach R$ 612 million between October and December.

“Despite weaker numbers than projected, we maintain a positive view of the company’s more cautious stance in relation to launches, based on the deterioration of the sector’s dynamics”, they commented. The bank has a neutral recommendation for Eztec and a target price of BRL 24.00.

BBI and BBA diverge on Plano & Plano quarter

For Plano & Plano, a subsidiary of Cyrela (CYRE3), perceptions also diverged.

BBA points out that although Plano & Plano has seen its overall sales value (PSV) grow 28% on a quarterly basis and 7% on an annual basis, to R$565 million – with the year-to-date reaching R$1.5 billion, 97% of the bank’s estimate – sales slowed.

Pre-sales totaled R$ 305 million, 7% lower than in the third quarter, and as a result, sales speed went from 15% in the third quarter to 13%.

The bank maintains evaluation outperform for Plano & Plano, and target price of BRL 9.30, compared to Friday (14th) price of BRL 3.15.

Bradesco BBI, in turn, says that Plano & Plano presented decent operating numbers, with launches increasing on a quarterly and annual basis, and noting that sales reached a decent value, growing on an annual basis, “despite the delay in relation to the previous quarter due to launches concentrated in December”.

Itaú BBA and Bradesco BBI both maintain outperform for Plano & Plano, with target prices of R$9.30 and R$7.00, respectively.

