Palmeiras followed the Ministry of Health to climb athletes in Copinha

Hours after Palmeiras’ 2-1 victory over Internacional, valid for the round of 16 of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Junior, the board of the Rio Grande do Sul club sought out the Paulista Football Federation (FPF) to contest the lineup of midfielder Jonathan and striker Endrick in this Monday’s game (17). For the club, the duo had not yet completed 10 days of isolation since when they tested positive for Covid-19, as provided for in the regulation.

In contact with the report from Nosso PALESTRA, Palmeiras claimed that it is supported by the new protocol of the Ministry of Health, published on January 10, 2021. In the new procedure, the period of isolation for people recently recovered from Covid became be shorter, decreasing from 10 to 5 days for people who have no respiratory symptoms, no fever for 24 hours (without the use of antipyretics) and who have a negative result for PCR or antigen test. Counting should be done from the onset of symptoms. In the case of athletes, both were asymptomatic for the disease.

With its regulation made before the change of protocol by the Ministry of Health, Copinha did not even provide for testing clubs in their athletes. In the case of Verdão, the daily testing was done so as not to jeopardize the health of third parties.

With a total of five cases in the squad, midfielder and captain Pedro Bicalho followed the old protocol, being isolated for ten days until debuting for the club in the competition. Mateus, Lucas Freitas, Jhonatan and Endrick put up with a negative result five days after the positive test. All were asymptomatic to the virus.

Still to the report, Palmeiras did not want to elaborate on the case since it understands to be supported by the national protocol.

