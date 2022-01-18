Palmeiras: Old wish of Abel Ferreira asks for passage and receives praise at Palmeiras

THE palm trees continues to be the center of attention at the start of the season, largely due to the fact that there are only a few days left for the Club World Cup, which has been bringing huge expectations behind the scenes, with preparation going in full swing. The team led by Abel Ferreira does not want to make the same mistakes of the last participations and seeks intensity.

In addition, as a result of the various contracts carried out, the spotlight remains on Palestra Itália. For 2022, Marcelo Lomba, Atuesta, Rafael Navarro, Jailson and Murilo have already been announced, but it has not yet closed its doors and may have news soon, especially in the attack sector, after the departure of Luiz Adriano.

Among the novelties, one in particular has been drawing attention: “differentiated” was the term that a person from the technical committee used in contact with the portal “Nosso Palestra”, about Eduard Atuesta, a 24-year-old midfielder, who arrived to add quality to the midfield of Verdão. With just over ten days at the club, the Colombian has made a great impression for his passing and finishing skills.

Acting as a legitimate “8 shirt”, the young man is also notable for controlling actions in the center of the field, giving Abel Ferreira a different option in relation to what the two-time champion cast of America had until then. please note that the gringo was an old request from the Portuguese, who approved and encouraged his hiring in the last year’s window, but the negotiation was only successful recently.

To bring him to Brazil, the board disbursed just over R$ 20 million, taking into account only the transfer value. The whole operation can approach R$ 40 million, but the high investment is justified by the good work that he had been doing at Los Angeles FC and that he is starting to play at Palmeiras.