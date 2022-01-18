Palmeiras overcomes current International champion and advances to the quarterfinals of Copinha

THE palm trees continues to honor its favoritism in the São Paulo Junior Cup. This Monday morning (17), Verdão won the International 2-1 at the Inamar District Stadium, in Diadema (SP), and guaranteed their classification for the competition quarter finals.

The promise was that the duel would be the most difficult for Palmeiras so far in Copinha. After all, Inter is the current champion of the tournament and also arrived in Greater São Paulo with the status of being the current Brazilian champion of the category.

And that, to a certain extent, was fulfilled. Colorado saw its goalkeeper save a penalty at the end of the first half and even discounted it in the final stage.

But Verdão, the current five-time U-20 champion, prevailed from the start. Betting on pressure, the alviverde team managed to score the goals that sealed the score in the first half. Then, it was time to manage the result with the strong heat that hit Diadema and seal the classification.

Palmeiras are now waiting for the winner of the duel between Oeste and Canaã, who will face each other soon, to find out who they will face in the next phase, in a game that should be played on Wednesday (19).

First half busy and dominated by Verdão



As soon as the game started at Inamar, Palmeiras reached their goal. In the 6th minute, Giovani escaped the mark on the right and carried, pulling to the middle. When shirt 7 prepared the conclusion, he ended up unbalanced, but Jhonatan caught it at first, with his right leg, and scored.

The early goal motivated Palmeiras. The Paulistas took advantage of the gaucho blow and went up, almost reaching the second in the 14th minute, when Jhonatan deflected a good header and demanded a good defense from goalkeeper Lucas Flores.

From then on, with the tonic of the duel being green attack against red defense, the second goal was a matter of time to come out. And it took a while. At 43, in a rehearsed play with a short corner kick, Garcia found a great pass following the move, and the closed cross was divided between forward Vitinho, Lucas Ryan and goalkeeper Lucas Flores, with the ball stopping at the back of the net. .

The Palmeiras advantage for the break could have been even greater. Two minutes later, Garcia crossed in the area, the ball seemed too strong, Gabriel Silva tried to dominate and in the sequence it touched Guilherme Varjão’s arm. Penalty scored and that was not converted because Lucas Flores defended Pedro Bicalho’s charge.

Palmeiras intensity ends and Inter reacts



On the return of the break, PPalmeiras paid the price for their game of intensity, looking for the attack all the time. With three changes made, the gauchos grew in the game and started to dominate the actions.

This was soon rewarded. At 25, Alisson found Lucca at the entrance of the area. The shirt 9 colorado dominated, spun on top of the two defenders of Verdão and hit the left corner, decreasing the score.

Palmeiras even tried to react, putting the jewel Endrick on the field, but Inter remained superior in the final stage. At 29, Vitinho, from the gaucho team, appeared free at the entrance of the area and kicked for the defense of the archer of Verdão.

In the end, at 40′, there was still time for Estevão to hit another good kick from the edge of the area and hit the São Paulo crossbar. But it was too late. Palmeioras managed to hold their score and advanced to the quarterfinals.

DATASHEET

INTERNATIONAL 1 x 2 PALM TREES



Place: Inamar District Stadium, Diadema (SP)

Date/Time: 1/17/2022 (Monday), at 11:00 am (Brasília time)

Referee: Gustavo Holanda Souza

assistants: Fabrício Porfírio de Moura and Leandro Carvalho da Silva

Audience and income: undisclosed

Yellow cards: Giovani and Naves (Palmeiras); Lucas Ryan, João Félix and Samuel (Inter)

GOALS: Jhonatan 6’/1ºT (0-1), Vitinho 43’/1ºT (0-2) and Lucca 25’/2ºT (1-2)

INTERNATIONAL

Lucas Flores; Guilherme Varjão (Bernardo, 20/2), João Pedro, João Felix (Adriel 48/2) and Lucas Ryan (Samuel, halftime); Bizescki (Lukayan, half-time), Gustavo (Vitinho 20/2), Jonathan (Leonardo, half-time), Allison and Estêvão; Lucca

Technician: João Miguel

PALM TREES

Mateus; Garcia, Naves, Lucas Freitas and Vanderlan (Pedro Lima 39/2); Fabinho, Pedro Bicalho and Jhonatan (Ian 22/2); Gabriel Silva (Endrick 2/22), Giovani (Kevin, 2/39) and Vitinho

Technician: Paulo Victor Gomes