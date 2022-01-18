Palmeiras should not sign a striker in time for the World Cup

Due to the scenario of many difficulties in the market, the palm trees should not hire a strong striker for the Club World Cup, in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, in February.

Verdão has until January 24 (next Monday) to send all the players who will be available to Abel Ferreira at the World Cup to FIFA. Unless a great market opportunity arises by the end of the week, the squad should not gain a reinforcement for the attacking command.

Since the end of last year, bringing in a striker with absolute titleholder status has become Palmeiras’ top priority. Abel understands that this piece would allow the team to make a higher quality leap forward for next season.

Last week, Verdão negotiated with Bayer Leverkusen to hire Lucas Alario on loan until the end of 2022. After the first rejected proposal, Palestra was willing to make a second offer, paying for the Argentine’s release, but the German club backed off. and warned that he was not interested in trading his athlete.

One of the main difficulties faced by Palmeiras in the search for the striker is the devaluation of the real against the dollar and the euro, a factor that makes all operations extremely expensive. In addition to Alario, Yuri Alberto, Wesley, João Pedro and Taty Castellanos were forwards analyzed by Verdão.

Verdão hired Rafael Navarro, a striker who stood out for Botafogo in the winning campaign of Serie B in 2021. However, the club alviverde understands that the 21-year-old still needs time to mature and play a leading role in the team. The intention was to bring another shirt 9 of greater weight, with Navarro gradually gaining minutes.

In case there is nothing new in the next few days, Palmeiras will reach the World Cup with Rony as the main name of the attack, as it was in the final stretch of last year. Deyverson and Rafael Navarro should be options on the bench.

So far, Palmeiras has already made official the arrival of five reinforcements for 2022: goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, defender Murilo, midfielders Jailson and Eduard Atuesta and striker Rafael Navarro.