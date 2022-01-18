Palmeiras will go all-or-nothing for a number 9, but Abel already designs a team with Navarro at the World Cup

the failure of palm trees in attempts to sign Taty Castellanos of New York City, USA, and Lucas Alario, from Bayer Leverkusen, from Germany, made the board define, during the last weekend, that the hiring of a striker became a matter of honor.

Less optimistic – and according to club sources to some extent frustrated -. coach Abel Ferreira will follow the initial plan and bet his chips on Rafael Navarro, hired for free after losing a link with Botafogo, as the dream striker for the Club World Cup.

Two names still remain in the Palmeiras list of dreamed players to wear the number 9 shirt. The main one is Uruguayan Agustín Álvarez, from Peñarol. As in the other cases, Verdão’s attack on the 20-year-old player, who has scored 33 goals in 70 games for the Montevideo club, was startled by the initial amounts requested: 15 million euros (almost R$95 million).

THE THROW! found that Alviverde sought to reduce the price using as an argument that it would pay in cash. This on Friday (14), after Leverkusen’s refusal to release Alario. But so far there has been no response from Peñarol.

The last option of the list of names of center forwards produced by the board and that had the endorsement of Abel is Danilo Pereira. The 22-year-old is leaning against Ajax, in the Netherlands, where he has been since 2018 after playing in the youth categories of several clubs, such as Portuguesa, Corinthians, Audax, Ponte Preta, Vasco and Santos.

Since then, Danilo’s numbers have even been impressive. There were nine goals in 17 matches for the Ajax first team, but the Dutch saw their market value grow timidly. Of the 2 million euros (about R$ 12.6 million) paid to Peixe at the time, today the athlete is valued at 4.2 million euros (approximately R$ 26.4 million).

Two alternatives make things easier for Verdão: the player’s desire to work at the club and his contract, which ends in June and there is so far no Dutch interest in the renewal. The tactic would be to negotiate with Ajax an early release for him to play in the World Cup.

Dissatisfied, Abel does what’s left: trains the team



Danilo seems to be Verdão’s right choice for shirt number 9. But he will hardly make it to the World Cup. As much as the club officially says it’s still trying, Abel Ferreira already knows: his option for the position in the World Cup will be Rafael Navarro.

THE L! found that the Portuguese commander was dissatisfied with the fact that none of his two requests were answered (left-handed defender and centre-forward). The option for veteran Diego Costa was even ventilated, now that he is out of contract with Atlético-MG, but the coach himself vetoed it. He doesn’t want names that could unbalance the group’s harmony in the United Arab Emirates.

In addition, in Abel’s planning, it is certain that even though the reinforcement arrives until the 24th, the deadline for the registration of athletes for the intercontinental competition, there is not enough time for him to train and get into the scheme until the debut on the 8th, against Monterrey, from Mexico, or Al-Ahly, from Egypt.

That’s why the four matches in the Campeonato Paulista until then will serve for Abel to test the two options he has left: Murilo, hired for the defense, who is right-handed, but plays on the left, and Navarro.

The coach’s feeling seems to be the same as the fan’s: things could become easier for Verdão in Abu Dhabi, but again it will depend on his work that things fall into place and once again the club overcomes favorites to emerge as champions.

