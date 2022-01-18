Palmeiras will not be eliminated from Copinha by lineup against Inter

Palmeiras will not be eliminated from Copinha for selecting players with less than ten days of isolation after receiving positive tests for Covid-19. The case will even be taken to the competition’s disciplinary committee at Paulista Football Federation (FPF), but elimination is ruled out. The information was initially published by Uol.

Shortly after Verdão’s victory over Internacional by 2-1, in a duel for the round of 16 of the tournament, the Rio Grande do Sul club sought out the FPF to protest against the lineup of midfielder Jonathan and forward Endrick in this Monday’s game ( 17).

The allegation was that the club failed to comply with the competition’s ‘game protocol’, which provides for a minimum ten-day leave for players with positive tests for Covid-19. Asymptomatic, both youngsters received positive tests on the 11th and have already returned in the previous phase, against Atlético-GO, on the 15th.

Alviverde claims to be backed by the Ministry of Health protocol, published on January 10, 2022. In the new procedure, the period of isolation for people who have recently recovered from Covid became shorter, decreasing from 10 to 5 days for people who are without respiratory symptoms, without fever for 24 hours (without the use of antipyretics) and who have a negative result for PCR or antigen test.

With its regulation made before the change of protocol by the Ministry of Health, Copinha did not even provide for testing clubs in their athletes. In the case of Palestra, daily testing was carried out so as not to jeopardize the health of others.

The Copinha game protocol does not have the force of regulation, which only provides warnings or fines in case of non-compliance. In the document, there is no mention of punishment for clubs that select athletes before the ten days of absence.

Palmeiras and Oeste face each other in the quarterfinals of Copinha this Wednesday (19), at 7pm, at Arena Barueri, where the opponent has hosted their matches so far. Verdão could not continue in Diadema, as the Inamar District Stadium does not have adequate lighting for night matches. The match will be broadcast on SporTV.

