Palmeiras will not be eliminated from Copinha by post-covid lineups

Palmeiras will not be eliminated from the Copa São Paulo on account of player lineups before ten calendar days since their positive tests for covid-19. THE UOL Esporte found out that the case will be taken to the disciplinary committee of Copinha at the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF), but that elimination is already ruled out in advance.

Palmeiras selected Jonathan and Endrick, who had positive tests on the 11th, against Internacional, for the round of 16, this Monday (17) — a 2-1 victory. Endrick also played on Saturday, against Atlético-GO, in a 3-0 victory for the third round. And Internacional consulted the FPF on the matter.

Although the document called the “Game Protocol” of the competition speaks of the need for a ten-day absence in cases of positive tests for the detection of the coronavirus, there is no indication of punishment for player lineups before this period.

And even if there were, the Gaming Protocol, in the understanding of the FPF, does not have the force of regulation. And in the regulation, finally, non-compliance with items of the Gaming Protocol can only lead to administrative sanctions – in this case, warning and fine.

Thus, Palmeiras, which eliminated Internacional, will even play in the quarter-finals of the competition. The rival will be Oeste de Itápolis, which eliminated Canaã, also this Monday, by winning 3-2. The game will be on Wednesday, at 19h. The location has not yet been defined.