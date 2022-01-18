Palmeiras: Xavi’s Barcelona wants to hook Endrick with a “Casas Bahia” style proposal – with payment in 3x

second portal Yahoo, Barcelona is the newest interested in the boy endrick and intends to make the payment for the purchase of the shirt 9 in three installments

This Monday (17th), the palm trees secured a spot in the quarterfinals of Copinha by beating Internacional 2-1 in Diadema. The alviverde team is one of the eight finalists of one of the main tournaments of the youth categories in Brazil – and which has never won – and the boy Endrick, even without playing both halves, remains the main subject of Verdinho.

Shirt 9 entered the second half and almost scored a goal on a bicycle, stoking even more and excited Palmeiras fans. At 15 years old, Endrick has already been exciting coach Abel Ferreira and trained with the professional squad a few days before contracting Covid-19. At that time, his performance on the pitch in just two matches attracted scouts from the Old Continent.

Wagner Ribeiro, Neymar’s manager and who is advising Endrick’s father, denounced that, during the first phase, sent from Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, they would have observed two goals from shirt 9. This second, it was Xavi’s Barcelona turn. Hernández is willing to be directly interested in the acquisition of the striker alviverde.

According to colleague Jorge Nicola, from the portal Yahoo, the Catalan club is preparing a proposal to buy Endrick as soon as he signs his first professional contract with Verdão in July. “The idea is to close as soon as possible, for fear that Endrick’s exposure will increase competition with other European clubs”, reports the report.

The source revealed the nicola that Barcelona intends to make the payment for the purchase of Endrick in three installments: “after the signing of the professional contract with Palmeiras; after his first year in the team above Verdão; and when the athlete left for Spain”, details the journalist in the article.