Pandemic is removed from Steam and mobile stores and the publisher can’t explain why

Asmodee Digital ended sales of the title citing reasons it cannot share

Inspired by the popular board game, the digital version of Pandemic was removed from Steam and mobile stores on January 6th without any prior announcement. Although those who had already purchased the title can still download it and play it without problems, publisher Asmodee Digital does not know why the list has ended, nor whether the game will be able to be purchased again in the future.

While the company has not made any public statements about the decision, its support system is responding automatically to fans who get in touch. One of the responses was shared on Reddit, stating that the Microsoft store version should be live until January 31 this year, remaining on the Switch eShop until the end of July.

“We worked hard for 4 years on Pandemic and taking it out of stores was not an easy choice. This decision was made with a heavy heart for several reasons that we cannot clarify.”, said the developer. According to her, everyone who buys the game by the deadline should still be able to find it in their libraries, even if it is uninstalled.

Game is still available on Xbox, PC and Switch

In case you want to take the opportunity to add Pandemic to your collection before it is pulled from all stores, you better hurry. In the Xbox store, the title is sold at R$74.95 and is part of the system Play Anywhere — that is, a single purchase guarantees the possibility of playing both on console and PC. On Switch, the title can be found for $19.99.



– Continues after advertising –

The game presents a scenario in which the world is approaching extinction thanks to a rapidly spreading global pandemic.. In it, players take on the role of an epidemic control team that is the only one capable of preventing a complete disaster, creating barriers to stop it from spreading and working on ways to find a cure.

not surprisingly, Pandemic had a big increase in its sales thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the same situation witnessed by games like Plague Inc. In addition to removing the game from stores, Asmodee has already eliminated all references to it from its official website, but keeps it live on its Board Game Arena platform.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: PC Gamer