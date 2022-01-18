Pandemic made a new billionaire every 26 hours, says Oxfam

While the pandemic has put more than 160 million people into poverty, a new billionaire has emerged every 26 hours since the beginning of the humanitarian crisis, says Oxfam Brasil, an entity that works to find solutions to the problem of poverty, inequality and injustice.

According to the organization, the 10 richest men in the world more than doubled their fortunes, rising from US$700 billion to US$1.5 trillion – at a rate of US$15,000 per second or US$1.3 billion. per day – during the first two years of the pandemic. On the other hand, the income of 99% of humanity has fallen and more than 160 million people have been pushed into poverty.

The executive director of Oxfam Brazil, Katia Maia, said that if the 10 richest men in the world lost 99.99% of their wealth, they would remain richer than 99% of all people on the planet. “They now have six times more wealth than the world’s 3.1 billion poorest,” he added.

According to the entity, in Brazil, there are 55 billionaires with a total wealth of US$ 176 billion. Since March 2020, when the pandemic was declared, the country has gained 10 new billionaires. The increase in wealth among them during the pandemic was 30% (US$ 39.6 billion), while 90% of the population had a decrease in income of 0.2% between 2019 and 2021. The 20 biggest billionaires in the country have more wealth (US$ 121 billion) than 128 million Brazilians (60% of the population).

For Kátia, it is unacceptable that a few Brazilians have profited so much during the pandemic, when the overwhelming majority of the population became poorer. “Millions of Brazilians have suffered from the loss of jobs and income, facing a serious health and economic crisis”.

Inequality kills

the publication Inequality kills, released by Oxfam last Sunday (16), also reveals that inequalities are contributing to the death of at least 21,000 people a day or one person every four seconds. This is a conservative account, according to the entity, based on global deaths caused by lack of access to public health, gender violence, hunger and climate crisis.

On the other hand, the wealth of billionaires has increased even more amid the pandemic than it has in the last 14 years. The $5 trillion is the biggest buildup in billionaire wealth since data began to be tracked.

In Oxfam’s view, a single tax of 99% on the gains made by the world’s 10 biggest billionaires during the pandemic would be enough to pay, for example:

• for enough vaccines for the entire population of the world;

• to provide universal public health and social protection;

• to finance climate adaptation actions; and,

• to reduce gender-based violence in over 80 countries.

For the executive director of Oxfam, the proposal for an extraordinary single tax of 99% on the extra earnings of the 10 richest billionaires in the world during the pandemic shows that it is possible to find resources to face the challenges that are affecting millions of people in the world.

“It would be important to have this debate here in Brazil. Unfortunately, what we see in the country is the performance of privileged sectors that prevent even the basic taxation of profits and shareholder dividends. It’s time to stop normalizing these privileges and have fair taxation in our country”, highlights Kátia:

“While governments have pumped $16 trillion of our money into countries’ economies to save lives and jobs, much of that money has ended up in the pockets of billionaires, due to huge rallies in the stock market. Vaccines should end the pandemic, but the inequality in their distribution, concentrating doses in the richest countries, is leaving millions without access. The result is that different types of inequalities are expected to increase in the world. We are rapidly losing our humanity by normalizing extreme inequalities,” he adds.