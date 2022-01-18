Passengers form a giant queue to take a covid test at the Jardim América Terminal

Photo: Reader | Whatsapp Folha Vitória





There is still great demand for free tests for covid-19 at Transcol terminals in the Metropolitan Region. On the morning of this Tuesday (18), hours before the start of the services, passengers were already forming long lines at the places.

The image above was recorded around 9:30 am, at Jardim América Terminal, in Cariacica. Testing, however, only starts at noon.

At the Laranjeiras Terminal, in Serra, the situation was no different. By 7:30 am, the queue had already started to form.

The Secretary of Health, Nésio Fernandes, said this Monday (17), that one of the reasons for the long lines at the testing sites is the fact that the health professionals who are administering the tests have become infected with the virus and, consequently, were removed.

“There were times when health professionals became contaminated and we need to move them away. We ask for patience for the population, because our goal is to serve everyone”, said the secretary during a press conference.

The secretary added that Espírito Santo recommends extreme discipline and organization to the rules established and in force in the state.

“From this Monday (17), municipalities are authorized to disclose the testing sites so that the population can find it easier to know where to go”.

Where to take the covid-19 test in ES?

Mass testing of covid-19 is essential for controlling and fighting the pandemic. Therefore, the municipalities of Greater Vitória made collection points available for diagnosis of the disease through the rapid test and RT-PCR.

In some units, there is no need to schedule an appointment online. In others, although scheduling is not necessary, the patient must undergo a medical screening to perform the collection.

Victory

The Vitória Department of Health reported that the rapid test for covid is made available by the State and carried out in Health Units in the following neighborhoods:

Alagoano and Andorinhas (only for patients registered at the Unit); Consolação and Forte São João (only for patients registered at the Unit); Ilha das Caieiras and Itararé (only for patients registered at the Unit); Jabour, Jardim da Penha, Maruípe and Santa Luiza (only for patients registered at the Unit); Saint Andrew and Center.

Hours: Morning and afternoon.

However, the patient needs to be evaluated by the professional who will indicate or not the need to perform the test.

The RT-PCR test is carried out at the Testing Center on Santa Maria Island. The patient is referred by the health service for the examination.

old village

In the Health Units of the municipality, the test is of free demand and the person does not need to undergo screening. However, it is necessary to present CPF or SUS National Card for collection to be made.

Ibes (Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 11:30 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm);

Vila Nova (Monday to Thursday, from 7:30 am to 11:00 am and from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm and on Friday from 7:30 am to 11:00 am);

Vila Batista (Monday to Thursday, from 7:30 am to 11:00 am and from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm and on Friday, from 7:30 am to 11:00 am);

Jardim Marilândia (Monday to Thursday, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 3 pm and on Friday from 8 am to 11 am);

Barra do Jucu (Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 11:30 am and from 1 pm to 3:30 pm);

Barramares (Monday and Tuesday, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm. From Wednesday to Friday, from 8 am to 11 am);

Ponta da Fruta (Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 11 am);

Terra Vermelha (Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 11:30 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm).

Flying Stations

Turtle (side entrance) (Monday to Friday, 7:30 am to 3:30 pm);

Vila Natalina (Monday to Friday, from 18:00 to 21:00 and on Saturday, from 14:00 to 20:00);

Integrated Center (Monday to Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm).

*Schedule valid only this last weekend.

Viana

In Viana, patients with symptoms can look for any of the 18 health units in the municipality, during the opening hours of each one of them.

Those who do not have symptoms should perform the test at the unit in the Vila Bethânia neighborhood, from 8 am to 3 pm, from Monday to Friday.

caress

In Cariacica, rapid tests to confirm or not the contamination by covid-19 can be done throughout the week, including weekends and holidays. It is not necessary to have strong symptoms to take the exam.

Rapid tests are carried out at Health Units in the following neighborhoods:

– Alto Lage, Bela Vista, Campo Verde, Cariacica-Sede, Flexal II, Itapemirim, Jardim América, Jardim Botânico, Mucuri, Nova Brasília, Nova Canaã, Nova Rosa da Penha II, Novo Brasil, Operário, Oriente, Padre Gabriel, Porto Santana, Santa Luzia, Santana, São Geraldo, São João Batista, Sotelândia and Vila Graúna.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 3:30 pm.

– Bela Aurora, Itaquari, Rio Marinho, Santa Bárbara, Santa Fe, San Francisco and Valparaíso.

Hours: Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 6:30 pm.

The Itaquari Testing Center, attached to the UBS of Itaquari, is open every day of the week from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm.

At other points, residents of Cariacica can also count on two external testing points, which are open from Monday to Friday at Ceasa from 8:00 am to 3:30 pm and at Jardim América Terminal from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Mountain range

The Serra Health Department reported that the RT-PCR is carried out in the three Emergency Care Units (UPAs) and in five Regional Health Units:

Carapina, Serra-Sede and Castelândia (from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 6 pm).

According to the prefecture, testing is only done from Monday to Friday. As for the rapid test (antigen), it is performed in five of the six:

Regional Health Units: Boa Vista, Feu Rosa, Novo Horizonte, Jacaraípe and Serra Dourada.

Basic Units: Bairro de Fátima, Carapina Grande, Nova Carapina II, Planalto Serrano A, Jardim Carapina, José de Anchieta, Laranjeiras Velha, Barcelona, ​​São Marcos, Vista da Serra, Taquara II, Central Carapina, Eldorado, Cidade Continental, Vila Nova Colares, Nova Almeida and Carapebus.

The city hall also pointed out that both in the UPAs and in the Health Units, the RT-PCR is carried out by means of a medical request, after a consultation. In the municipality, collection only takes place on demand, that is, without medical referral, at the Serra Municipal Laboratory. There is no need for a medical referral.

Guarapari

Guarapari Prefecture is performing free demand service for rapid antigen testing at the Sports Complex. It is not necessary to show symptoms to perform the test.

The Advanced Testing Center against covid-19, which works next to the Women’s Police Station, in the Muquiçaba neighborhood, starts to serve through a referral from the Emergency Care Unit (UPA-24h), health units and Sports Complex. It is open from Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 3:30 pm and on Saturday, from 8 am to 12 pm.

Fundão

The Municipality of Fundão reported that testing for Covid-19 through the RT-PCR test for asymptomatic (without symptoms) is free, without scheduling and takes place from 9 am to 10 am on the following days:

Timbuí: Tuesday;

Praia Grande: Tuesday and Friday;

Fundão Headquarters Specialties: Monday to Friday.