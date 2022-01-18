Paula buys Flávia’s fight and sets up a shack with Carmem

Paula Terrare (Giovanna Antonelli) will take the pains of Flávia (Valentina Herszage) in The More Life, the Better!. The executive will buy the fight of the “false daughter” with Carmem (Julia Lemmertz) because of Gabriel (Caio Manhente) and will set up a shack with her rival in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

In this Monday’s chapter (17), the pole dancer will find out that her boyfriend is the son of the owner of Wollinger Cosmetics and will be insulted by her mother-in-law with various offenses at the boy’s bar.

Devastated, Guilherme’s ex-crush (Mateus Solano) will vent to the owner of Cosméticos Terrare about the situation with Carmem. “The Cobra Wollinger ended up with me. Said I was a rogue pole dancer. I wasn’t good for her son”, the girl will lament.

Neném’s fiancee (Vladimir Brichta) will be beside herself to hear that her friend was offended by her rival. “Come with me! Let’s teach that snake a lesson!”, says the dondoca. “What are you thinking about doing, Paula?”, will react Flávia. “A scandal! Turn the baiana! Kick the tent pole!”, promises Ingrid’s mother (Nina Tomsic), who will go after her enemy to defend the young woman. Paula’s daughter The final stretch of The More Life, the Better! reserves a surprise like that for Flávia: the dancer will discover that Paula is her biological mother. The cosmetics businesswoman, who has already “adopted” her friend as a daughter, will assume that she is trying to make up for lost time in the serial. According to Patrícia Kogut’s column in the newspaper O Globo, the family ties between the two women touched by Death (A Maia) were already foreseen by the author Mauro Wilson in the original synopsis of the soap opera.

The More Life, the Better! premiered in place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson has already been recorded because of the security protocols adopted by Globo as a result of the pandemic.

The telenovela is on the air until May. Next, the station will air Cara e Coragem, which will address the universe of stunt doubles and will be starring Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what’s going to happen in Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor! and other novels.