Payment of the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 400 and the Auxílio Gás starts today – News

THE Brazil aid starts to be paid this Tuesday (18) to 17.5 million people, after the inclusion of 3 million families starting this month. The program members with final NIS (Social Identification Number) 1 will receive today. The calendar runs until the 31st, for people with final NIS 0.

In addition to the minimum transfer of R$ 400, 5.4 million beneficiaries will receive the Gas Allowance. The amount of R$ 52 corresponds to 50% of the average price of a 13 kg bottle of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This money will be awarded every two months for five years.

In December, the funds were brought forward to 108,368 families residents in one hundred municipalities that declared a state of calamity because of the rains in Bahia and Minas Gerais.

The investment for the payment of Auxílio Brasil exceeds R$ 7.1 billion, according to the Ministry of Citizenship. The states with the highest number of families enrolled in the program are Bahia, with 2.16 million, followed by São Paulo (2.14 million), Pernambuco (1.39 million), Minas Gerais (1.38 million), Rio de Janeiro (1.28 million) and Ceará (1.27 million).

The total payment of Auxílio Gás is almost R$ 285 million. The Northeast is the region with the largest number of beneficiaries of federal aid, with around 2.74 million. Then comes the Southeast with 1.78 million, the North with 535.7 thousand, the South with 349.77 thousand and the Midwest with 167.65 thousand.

see the calendar

How is the payment done

Families received a card that is automatically generated in the name of the person responsible. With it, you can withdraw the full amount of the benefit or make partial withdrawals. In addition, the beneficiary can move funds through the Caixa Tem application, with options to pay bills, make transfers, check statements and other services.

The monthly installments of Auxílio Brasil are available for withdrawal for 120 days after the date indicated in the calendar. Beneficiaries can check the Auxílio Brasil message on the payment statement with the benefit amount.

who can receive

Families in extreme poverty (per capita income up to R$100) can receive Auxílio Brasil. Families in poverty (per capita income up to R$200) will be entitled to the payment if there are pregnant women or people under 21 years old.

Entry, selection of families and granting of Auxílio Brasil benefits occur every month, in an automated and impersonal way, through Sibec (Citizen Benefit System). The selection is made considering the poverty estimate, the number of families served in each municipality and the budgetary limit of the program. For the family to be qualified, it is also necessary to have updated data in the federal government’s Cadastro Único in the last 24 months.

The permanence in Auxílio Brasil depends, among other issues, on the fulfillment of some conditions that aim to encourage families to exercise the right of access to public policies of social assistance, education and health.

Among the criteria are a minimum monthly school attendance of 60% for children aged 4 and 5 years, and 75% for children and young people aged 6 to 21 years, compliance with the national vaccination schedule established by the Ministry of Health, the nutritional monitoring of children up to 7 years of age and prenatal care for pregnant women.

The Auxílio Gás will be paid to people enrolled in CadÚnico (Cadastro Único) for social programs of the Executive, with monthly family income per capita less than or equal to half the minimum wage, or who have among their members a person who receives the BPC (Benefit of continued).

According to the government, for the purpose of implementing the Auxílio Gás, exceptionally in the first 90 days, priority will be given to the payment of the benefit, in this order: beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil with lower per capita income and with a greater number of family members.