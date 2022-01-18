PayPal returns BRL 50 coupon and users celebrate

Several users report today (17) that PayPal would have returned with the R$ 50 coupon in Brazil. The payments app saga may have gained another chapter this Monday, which may give rise to other developments.

In the message sent by email, the platform says it has added a new coupon to replace the previous one, removed from the PayPal account even of those who were entitled to receive it. Today’s announcement extends the period of use until January 28.

PayPal returned BRL 50 coupon for users in Brazil (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

On Twitter, people are divided between those who have been reimbursed with the benefit and those who have not yet received the benefit. Some say there are limitations to its use, although PayPal’s website doesn’t state anything about it clearly.

The new coupon is still a reflection of the December 2021 promotional action, when the app released BRL 50 for registered users. After a series of problems, the service decided to simply end the offer and remove the amount from the users’ account.

About three weeks ago, Procon-SP notified the company and some profiles received the “refund” of the coupon. Now, it looks like the company has gone the extra mile and decided to come back for everyone.

Through a spokesperson, PayPal said it is collaborating with Brazilian authorities to clarify the situation. “The aforementioned campaign has returned to the air, granting an extension of term for consumers to be able to use their coupons. PayPal, through its customer service, has been providing all the necessary service and support”, he clarified.

How to redeem the $50 PayPal coupon?

Only those who received the email with the notice in their inbox can redeem the coupon. If this is the case for you, simply log in to the service account via the app or browser and look for the “Wallet” section.

There you must locate the “Offers” tab and check if the benefit appears to be activated: there will be a checkbox with the option “Use on next purchase (when valid)”. From there, just go shopping and pay with payment for the service.

But remember that not all pages accept payment via PayPal, much less with the coupon. Check if you can buy there beforehand so you don’t get charged on your credit card later.

Check out some reactions from Twitter:

