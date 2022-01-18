Pediatrics Society asks for investigation against Bia Kicis

The SBP (Brazilian Society of Pediatrics) released a note today informing that it called the MPF (Federal Public Ministry), ANPD (National Authority for Data Protection) and the Ethics Council of the Federal Chamber to investigate federal deputy Bia Kicis (PSL-DF) after leaking medical data.

The parliamentarian released CPF, cell phone and email from doctors Isabella Ballalai, vice president of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations, Marco Aurélio safadi, from SBP, and Renato kfouri, director of the Brazilian Immunization Society. The information was shared on the internet during a public hearing of the Ministry of Health, which discussed the vaccination of children.

The Bolsonarista admitted that she shared the documents after being sent by the Ministry of Health. The statement was given to columnist Malu Gaspar, from the newspaper O Globo.

“I asked the Ministry of Health for the terms, and they passed it on to me without restrictions. I shared it in a ‘zap’ group of doctors. When they told me at the Ministry of Health that someone had posted, I immediately asked whoever did it, to remove it. ministry informed me that the documents would go on the website. That’s why I understood that they were public.”

In the text released by the entity, pediatricians say that the “gesture practiced by deputy Bia Kicis cannot go unpunished.” “SBP emphasizes that the procedures adopted are detached from any political, partisan, ideological or even technical-scientific debate. opportunity protected by law.”

The SBP argues that an eventual lack of punishment for the parliamentarian opens a gap for other similar situations to occur. “Nothing justifies the non-observance of this commitment which, without due punishment, can be broken in other opportunities, once again leaving individuals and/or institutions at risk.”

PSOL also triggers MPF

On the 12th, the PSOL also announced that it asked the MPF to investigate federal deputy Bia Kicis for the leak of medical data. In addition to it, the acronym also included the name of the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, among the targets of an eventual investigation.

In the representation, the psolists claim that there is a broad and systematic model in place for the dissemination of fake news, leaks and threats, promoted by the Bolsonaro government itself, “which drives its supporters to violence, bringing serious consequences for democracy, science and for the health of the Brazilian population.”

Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on the 7th that he was not a “data inspector” and advised journalists to seek federal deputy Bia Kicis to find out about the leakage of personal data from doctors who support vaccination against covid-19 in children between 5 and 11 years old.

“I wasn’t at the public hearing, you have to question her [Bia Kicis]. The public hearing did not take place at the ministry, so the document did not leave the ministry,” Queiroga repeated to journalists. “I’m not a data inspector,” he added.