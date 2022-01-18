Pedro Scooby reveals Luana Piovani’s reaction to knowledge of participation in BBB22

Pedro Scooby, member of “Cabin” group, from the program Big Brother Brazil 22, revealed the reaction of Luana Piovani upon learning of his participation in the reality. The actress, mother of her three children, had published a video needling the athlete’s entry into the program.

The Sufi gave details of the conversation to participants Slovenia and Douglas Silva. “She was a big review with me. She was like, ‘Go on, good luck.’ I had to tell her. She’s the mother of my three kids,” Scooby said. “And she’s going to be outside with the kids,” Douglas commented.

In order for Pedro to be able to enter the confinement, the model Cintia Dicker, his current wife, took responsibility for the children.

“That’s why I had to talk to her. Because I had agreed with her that I would stay with the children for 1 month now. But as the contract was still unfolding, I couldn’t tell her no. But then my wife who was very friendly. ‘I’m going to stay with the kids, it’s all right’. And there in Portugal, brother”, highlighted the athlete.

The ex-couple has already been through several discussions publicly

Luana and Pedro were married for eight years. The ex-couple has already gone through several disagreements publicly, mainly in disagreement over the creation of the three children, Dom, Liz and Bem. The actress has even released a video on her social media with several criticisms of the surfer as a father.