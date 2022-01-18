Pedro Scooby reveals what Luana Piovani’s reaction was when she learned that he would join the ‘BBB 22’

Surfer also explained why he decided to tell his ex-wife about his participation in reality.

Reproduction / Globe Pedro Scooby said on ‘BBB 22’ what Luana Piovani said when he learned of his participation



the surfer Pedro Scooby revealed that he told the actress Luana Piovani, with whom he was married and has three children, who would participate in the “BBB 22”. Speculation that the Camarote participant had accepted to enter Globo’s reality show without telling the mother of his children began after viral stories of Luana commenting on the subject. “I did not receive this news. He would have told me, right? Will he go with the kids to ‘Big Brother’? They have class, they can’t go. Finally, a vote of confidence in the father of my children. It’s not possible”, declared the actress before Scooby was confirmed on the show.

Inside the house, the surfer clarified the matter and stated that he did not hide his participation from his ex-wife as many people thought. “Did you tell her?” Slovenia asked. “I told. She was ‘mill review’ with me. He said, ‘Go on, good luck’. I had to tell her, she is the mother of my three children,” Scooby replied. After it was confirmed on the show, the model Cynthia Dicker, the brother’s current girlfriend, said on social media that she will share custody of the children with Luana during the period when her partner is confined to the most guarded house in Brazil.