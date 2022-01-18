Pele congratulates Lewandowski on winning the best in the world award

Pele used social media to congratulate Robert Lewandowski, from Bayer Munich, and Alexia Putellas, from Barcelona, ​​for winning The Best award, organized by FIFA and intended for the best players in the world this season.

The Pole beat Lionel Messi to claim his second best in the world trophy. The Spaniard secured the award for the first time in her career.

“Congratulations to the two winners of The Best FIFA award, Robert Lewandowski and Alexia Putellas. When you’re on the pitch, the sport always looks better,” wrote Pele.

The Best award lived up to an impressive 2021 for Lewandowski, who scored no less than 69 goals in 69 games for Bayern and the Polish national team, that is, with an average of one goal per match. He scored in 76% of the matches he took to the field all year and was Europe’s top scorer for the third year in a row (after 54 in 2019 and 47 in 2020).

Alexia, on the other hand, was the main candidate to receive the award from the highest football entity. That’s because she also won, in October, the Golden Ball, an award from France Football magazine that equally elects the best in the world in the season. In addition, Alexia was elected the best player by Uefa (the entity responsible for European football).