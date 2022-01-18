people cured of Covid who get vaccinated have 90% protection

A study by the UK Health Safety Agency shows evidence that people who recover from Covid-19 and are vaccinated with two doses of the immunizers acquire robust and lasting protection against the new coronavirus.

British government researchers, led by medical consultant and agency head Susan Hopkins, analyzed data from 35,000 healthcare professionals.

They found that unvaccinated people who were diagnosed with Covid-19 developed 85% protection against re-infection within three to nine months of recovering. But the rate dropped to 73% within 15 months of infection.

On the other hand, people who took both doses of the vaccines within three to nine months of recovering from Covid-19 had 91% protection for more than a year. After 15 months, protection dropped to 90%.

One year of vaccine in Brazil

The vaccination campaign against Covid-19 in Brazil completes one year this Monday (17/1). 12 months ago, Brazilians watched the moment when nurse Mônica Calazans received, in São Paulo, the first dose of an immunizing agent approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) against the coronavirus, Coronavac.

For many, the scene is kept in memory as an event to renew hope after a year of uncertainty, with more than 8 million confirmed cases of the disease and about 209,000 deaths so far.

Since then, much has changed. For starters, over 339 million doses have been distributed across the country. About 68% of the Brazilian population completed the immunization regimen with two doses or a single application, and 15% have already received the booster, according to data from the monitoring Our World in Data, a project carried out in partnership with the University of Oxford to keep up with the pace of the disease. vaccination in the world.

When you take into account the public over 12 years old – since the immunization of children aged 5 to 11 years old only started on the last weekend – the numbers are even higher: 91.4% of the population took the first dose and 81.8% are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Ministry of Health last Wednesday (12/1).

Today, even with another wave of new cases – this time driven by the Ômicron variant –, deaths as a result of Covid-19 have not followed the rise in diagnoses. In the epidemiological week between January 2 and 8, 2022, 208 thousand cases of Covid-19 were registered throughout Brazil, according to the platform of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), in this period, 832 were recorded. deaths caused by the pandemic disease.

By way of comparison, between November 15 and 21, 2020, before the vaccine, the country had a similar number of cases (203 thousand), but there were 3,331 deaths. Much of this drop has to do with immunizations, which are effective in preventing serious cases, hospitalizations and deaths as a result of the infection caused by the coronavirus. According to the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, most patients hospitalized in the country did not take the vaccine.

“We are seeing the progressive reduction of hospitalizations and deaths thanks to immunization. We started late, with all the issues that involved buying vaccines at the beginning, but once we had doses, the campaign moved fast. We got to apply 2 million doses a day in May. This shows the know-how that Brazil has on the subject”, says the director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), Mônica Levi.