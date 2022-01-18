Petraglia is irritated by Jean Pyerre’s situation and must file justice; player must not fulfill contract signed with Hurricane

Athletico is one of the clubs that focused on midfield players to strengthen the squad for the 2022 season. That’s how names like Hugo Moura, Matheus Fernandes, Bryan Garcia and Pablo Siles arrived for the squad commanded by Alberto Valentim. Who would also be reinforcement is the midfielder Jean Pyerre.

The player who defended Grêmio and was relegated with the gaucho club, in 2021, would have everything signed with Hurricane, but backed off after receiving a proposal from Giresunspor, from Turkey. Now, the club from Paraná thinks about go to court, as Jean Pyerre signed a contract and now wants to back out of the deal.

“We will decide the situation of Jean Pyerre. Or he goes to Athletico-PR, Turkey or another club. I’m here to serve Grêmio, not the club”, said in an interview with Radio Guaíba the vice president of football at Grêmio, Denis Abrahão. The situation depends more on the player’s will than on the gaucho club’s board.

Douglas Gonçalves, the midfielder’s manager, also spoke out. “It’s up to Grêmio to decide. The athlete has already positioned himself that he wants to go to Turkey, because he understands that professionally it is a great opportunity for him and for Grêmio itself”, which should make Athletico really take the case to the courts.