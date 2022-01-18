Petrobras sets annual record for pre-salt production in 2021

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) recorded in 2021 a new annual production record in the pre-salt, reaching 1.95 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed). This volume corresponds to 70% of the company’s total production last year, which was 2.77 million boed.

The previous record was set in 2020, when the 1.86 million boed mark was reached, representing 66% of Petrobras’ total production.

The state-owned company said that production in the pre-salt has been growing rapidly, and the record recorded in 2021 represents more than double the volume it produced in the region five years ago.

“With the maintenance of the focus of its activities on assets in deep and ultra-deep waters, Petrobras will continue to invest in accelerating the development of pre-salt fields, which have high productivity, greater resilience to low oil prices and more efficiency in carbon,” the company said in a statement.

The company foresees in its Strategic Plan 2022-26 investments of US$ 57 billion in the Exploration and Production (E&P) segment, with 67% of this total in the pre-salt layer, which will receive 12 of the 15 new platforms scheduled to come into operation in this period and which is expected to be responsible for 79% of the company’s total production in 2026.

