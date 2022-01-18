Pharmacy lets dogs enjoy air conditioning on a scorching hot day

The last few days have been very hot in South America, many regions have been suffering from drought due to high temperatures, and in this situation every living being needs to stay hydrated and in a cool place to avoid heatstroke, which is why a pharmacy in La Banda , Santiago del Estero, Argentina, drew attention for letting three dogs shelter in the place where there is air conditioning.

According to the news published on January 12 by the website La República, the act of solidarity was shared on Facebook, being praised by internet users and residents of the city, who support the decision of the pharmacy.

Temperatures rise by more than 40 degrees before noon in the province of Santiago, becoming the hottest in Argentina. Some residents choose to stay at home and others prefer to visit swimming pools and the Dulce River.

Three dogs are lying on the floor of a pharmacy. (Photo: Playback/Facebook)

“They say it’s 40 degrees, but that’s nothing. Here it should be around 50″, said Telam Norberto and Mercedes, residents of the city who went with their 10-year-old son Ángel for a dip in the Dulce River.

Thanks to the employees of this store, the day of three stray dogs was less affected by the heat.

