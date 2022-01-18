Phil Spencer Is Ready To Take On The PlayStation’s “Xbox Game Pass”

One of the big stories that came out in December was a report that Sony was preparing its own version of Xbox Game Pass for the PlayStation brand, with the suggestion that it would be released in the first half of 2022.

Now, in response to that, the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, told IGN that he believes it is an “inevitability” that PlayStation introduces a Game Pass-style subscription, and he finally believes it’s the right thing to do.

In the interview, Spencer pointed out that a Game Pass service for PlayStation makes sense:

“I don’t want it to look like we’ve got it all figured out, but I think the right answer is to let your customers play the games they want, where they want to play them, and give them choice about how to build their library and be transparent with them about what they are. our plans in terms of our CP initiatives and our cross-generational initiatives and stuff. “So when I hear other people doing things like Game Pass or coming to PC, it makes sense to me because I think that’s the right answer.”

Spencer went on to suggest that seeing the competitors emulating ideas like Game Pass “It feeds our energy about what are the next things we should work on as we continue to build on the things we’ve done in the past.”

He enthused that the “right answer” is to ship great games to console, PC and cloud, as well as make them available day one on a subscription service, and he “hopes that’s what our competitor will do.”

What are your thoughts on Phil Spencer’s comments about a PlayStation Game Pass? Let us know below.

