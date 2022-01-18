Phil Spencer Says Sony’s Game Pass Is ‘Inevitable’

Microsoft’s Xbox head Phil Spencer said on Monday that Sony’s Spartacus (provisional name), the potential Game Pass competitor, is the “right answer” and “inevitable.” The executive defended that the arrival of games to different platforms and the availability of a wide library of titles are the present and future of games.

“Taste [de novos serviços de games] because it feeds our energy about what are the next things we should work on as we continue to build on what we’ve done in the past. Because I think the right answer is to release great games, release them on PC, consoles, the cloud and make them available on Day One. And I hope that’s what our competitor does.” IGN.

While admitting that Game Pass was certainly an inspiration from Project Spartacus, Spencer denied that the potential release serves as a “validation” of Microsoft’s service. He explained that he always tells his teams that gaming services are unavoidable these days.

“So for us, we have to keep innovating, keep competing, because the things that we’re doing might be advantages in today’s market, but they’re just based on being first, not that we create something that no one else can create,” he explained. .

Spencer also argued that one thing leads to another and that, by offering a vast library of games on a subscription service, the public ends up demanding backwards compatibility as well, for example.

In addition to the possible launch of the new subscription service, Sony has been changing gaming policy in recent years and getting closer to competitor Xbox. Many titles that were exclusive to consoles ended up also reaching the computer, as is the case of Horizon Zero Dawn, Death Stranding and more recently God of War.

Spartacus Project

According to a Bloomberg report from early December 2021, Spartacus is the codename for a subscription service Sony is working on. According to initial information, the project unites PlayStation Plus and PS Now, being a kind of “PlayStation Game Pass”.

In addition to cloud games, the service can offer classic PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP titles. The new platform would have three subscription models: the most basic, which would provide practically the same benefits as the current PS Plus; the mid-range, with all of the above plus access to select PS4 and PS5 games; and the advanced one, which would offer the classic games from the consoles of previous generations.

Interesting that Sony pulling PS Now cards in the UK is making headlines on gaming sites today — it happened a few weeks ago in the US. But yes, this is preparing for the launch of Spartacus (aka: a revamped PlayStation Plus), as Bloomberg reported in early December — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 12, 2022

A few weeks ago, Sony stopped selling PS Now cards in places like the US and UK. According to renowned journalist Jason Schreier, who signed the Bloomberg report, the commercial decision is “preparation for the launch of Spartacus”.