PicPay debuts “Desacostuma” with Iza at BBB 22 – Meio & Mensagem

Taís Farias

January 17, 2022 – 11:30 am

The 2022 edition of the Big Brother Brazil, by Globo, premieres this Monday, the 17th, and with it, the actions of sponsors who bet on the popularity of the program to activate their brands begin. This year, PicPay renewed its investment in the attraction by acquiring one of the Big sponsorship quotas, the most valuable in the commercial project of the BBB 22. This quota provides for the insertion of the brand in all distribution windows of the program.

With this context, the app also chose this Monday night to kick off its new brand campaign. With the motto “Unaccustomed”, the film will be presented during the BBB 22. Check it out below:

The pieces will run for four months on TV, radio, OOH, social networks and websites. The campaign portrays the difficulties at the time of payments that can be overcome with the use of the PicPay app. Thus, consumers are invited to get used to queues, bureaucracy, fees and even the use of wallets. For this, the action seeks to show people in everyday situations and, once again, brings the image of the singer Iza, brand ambassador.

The action was developed internally by PicPay. With an 80% growth in the number of customers in the last year, the app aims to reflect a new moment in your business and generate consideration and differentiation for your brand. PicPay’s insertions in the BBB will follow the same campaign motto. According to the company, more than generating a recall, the intention of the app in the program is to show how its main products and services can be applied on a daily basis. This is the third consecutive year that the brand has been a sponsor of the BBB. In addition to PicPay, the 22nd edition has ten more shareholders: Americanas, Avon, C&A, Heineken, P&G, Seara, Above, Hypera Pharma, QuintoAndar and McDonald’s.

*Photo credit at the top: Reproduction