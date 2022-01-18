Pilar runs away from Solano and marries Samuel in In the Emperor’s Times; learn how· TV News

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will not only meet, but will marry, Samuel (Michel Gomes) in the middle of the Paraguayan War (1864-1870) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. She will flee Solano López (Roberto Birindelli) with the help of Elisa (Lana Rhodes), who will also give her the identity of the general’s “Brazilian friend” — none other than Tonico (Alexandre Nero) in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

The health professional will be captured by enemy troops and will awaken the desire of the Paraguayan president in the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. Caught in the act when trying to grab her, he will still knock her down with a slap in the face so as not to raise even more suspicion in the eyes of his lover.

Lana Rhodes’ character, however, will find a way to get Pilar away from her companion. in the scenes that will be shown from next Monday (24) . “Solano is obsessed, this is not going to end well. I’ll have to get rid of you”, says the Brit.

Elisa will take advantage of a Brazilian offensive to cut the hair of Dolores’ sister (Daphne Bozaski) and disguise her as one of the soldiers who are held as prisoners of war in the Humaitá fortress. “I’m doing this for me, not for you. Go!”, the woman will advise.

It won’t take long for Pilar to come face to face with her ex-boyfriend, as the Caxias battalion (Jackson Antunes) will be responsible for invading the fortification and forcing the opponents to retreat. Samuel will come next to help rescue the wounded and will be surprised to see a familiar face on the battlefield.

Samuel (Michel Gomes) in the six o’clock soap opera

Pilar marries in the war

Samuel won’t believe his eyes when he sees the protagonist played by Gabriela Medvedovski right in front of him. She will explain that she volunteered to help Ana Néri (Cyria Coentro) on a humanitarian mission in the hope of finding him again.

Pilar will still leave you speechless when you open the suitcase and show that, amid stethoscopes and other work instruments, she also brought the wedding dress into the armed conflict.

Samuel won’t even have anywhere to run, as Caxias himself will release him for a few days to sort out the wedding procedures. The Marquis will explain that thanks to his efforts, and the maps he made aboard a steam balloon, Brazil is very close to victory.

In the Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of New World (2017). The telenovela will end next month, giving way to the screening of Além da Illusion.

In addition to spoilers, the TV news it also publishes daily summaries of Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

