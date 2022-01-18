Pill against covid: Canada approves Pfizer drug and buys treatment for 1 million people

9 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Canadian government reinforced that vaccine is still the main weapon against covid-19

Canada’s top health authority has approved the use of a treatment developed by Pfizer against Covid-19.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced buying a batch of the drug – called Paxlovid – enough to treat 1 million people.

Trudeau also said that 30,000 treatments have already arrived in the country, while another 120,000 are expected by the end of March.

Pfizer’s Covid-19 pill reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% in adults considered at high risk, according to data from clinical trials, which have not yet been reviewed by other scientists.

The drug has been approved by the health authorities of the United States and the United Kingdom.

The president of Pfizer in Brazil told the newspaper O Globo that she will ask for the local registration of Paxlovid in the coming weeks.

How does Paxlovid work?

The drug must be used within five days of the onset of symptoms, by people at high risk of developing the severe form of the disease.

Pfizer’s drug, known as a protease inhibitor, is designed to block an enzyme the virus needs to multiply.

When taken along with a low dose of another antiviral pill called ritonavir, it stays in the body longer.

Three pills should be taken twice a day for five days.

Pfizer is also studying the treatment’s impact on people at low risk of contracting the disease.

Why is it important?

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Pharmacists research treatments for covid-19

According to Pfizer President Albert Bourla, the pill has “the potential to save patients’ lives, reduce the severity of Covid-19 infections and eliminate up to nine out of ten hospitalizations.”

Health Canada, the Canadian government agency responsible for approving the new drug, stressed that vaccines against covid-19 remain the main way to prevent serious forms of the disease.

“No drug, including Paxlovid, replaces vaccination. Vaccination remains the most important tool in preventing serious illness from Covid-19 infection,” the agency said.

But there is a growing demand for treatments that can be done at home, especially for infected vulnerable people.

“Until now, authorized medicines for Covid-19 had to be taken in a hospital or healthcare setting. Paxlovid is the first [no Canadá] that can be taken at home,” Health Canada said.

The first drug of its kind, Molnupiravir, has already been approved in the UK and US.

What do the studies say?

Data from clinical trials of Pfizer’s treatment with 1,219 high-risk patients infected with Covid-19 showed that 0.8% of those taking Paxlovid were hospitalized, compared with 7% of patients receiving placebo.

They were treated within three days of the onset of illness symptoms.

There were seven deaths among those who received the placebo — and none in the group that took the pill.

When treatment began within five days of the onset of symptoms, 1% of the group taking Paxlovid ended up hospitalized, but no deaths were recorded.

In the placebo group, 6.7% of patients were hospitalized and 10 deaths were recorded.

The patients who participated in the study were elderly or had an underlying health problem that put them at greater risk of developing the severe form of Covid-19.

All of them had mild to moderate symptoms of the disease.

“While Paxlovid’s benefits outweigh its risks, it may cause interactions with other medications for some patients,” Health Canada warned.

“As such, patients should discuss the risks and benefits of treatment with their physician.”