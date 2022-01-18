Pill against covid: Canada approves Pfizer drug and buys treatment for 1 million people

Canada’s top health authority has approved the use of a treatment developed by Pfizer against Covid-19.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced buying a batch of the drug – called Paxlovid – enough to treat 1 million people.

Trudeau also said that 30,000 treatments have already arrived in the country, while another 120,000 are expected by the end of March.

Pfizer’s Covid-19 pill reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% in adults considered at high risk, according to data from clinical trials, which have not yet been reviewed by other scientists.

