PIS 2022 calendar starts in 3 weeks; see PIS 2022 table, if you are entitled and latest news

THE PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022 starts to be paid in February. THE calendar of the PIS 2022 salary allowance starts in three weeks. Pasep, on the other hand, starts to be paid in 4 weeks. [confira o calendário completo do abono salarial do PIS/Pasep 2022 abaixo].

How do I know if I am entitled to PIS 2022?

See what is needed to access the benefits of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus:

Be registered with PIS or Pasep for at least five years;

Receive up to two monthly minimum wages in 2020;

Work with a formal contract for at least 30 days (consecutive or not) in 2020;

Have the data updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS).

To know if you are entitled to PIS and Pasep, which is salary bonus amount, a date and the respective receiving bank, the government is preparing a specific channel.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Pensions, as of January 22, it is possible to consult the status of the benefit through the Digital Work Card or on the GOV.BR portal.

Caixa PIS 2022 Calendar

PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers in the private sector.

BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO January february 8 December 29 February February, 10th December 29 March February 15th December 29 April February 17th December 29 May February 22 December 29 June February, 24 December 29 July March, 15 December 29 August March 17 December 29 September March 22 December 29

October March 24 December 29 November March 29th December 29

December March 31 December 29

Pasep allowance calendar

Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants.

END OF REGISTRATION RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO 0 – 1 February 15th December 29 2 – 3 February 17th December 29 4 February 22 December 29 5 February, 24 December 29 6 March, 15 December 29 7 March 17 December 29 8 March 22 December 29 9 March 24 December 29

PIS 2022 table

THE value of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract, in 2020.

Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month.

Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.