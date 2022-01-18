PIS 2022 calendar starts on the 8th; see how to check the allowance in the Caixa

It is scheduled to start on the 8th of February the PIS 2022 calendar. As the salary allowance refers to the base year 2020 and should have already been paid last year, this time, exceptionally, payments will take place within a period of just two months, being fully completed by March 31.

The Ministry of Labor and Welfare stated that, in 2022, approximately 23 million Brazilians will receive the money, totaling R$ 21.82 billion in salary bonuses.

PIS (Social Integration Program) is paid to workers in the private sector. Public servants, on the other hand, receive the Pasep (Public Servant Asset Formation Program).

Those who received about two minimum wages monthly with a formal contract and performed remunerated activity for at least 30 days in the base year of 2020 are entitled to the salary bonus. PIS Pasep for at least five years and have the data updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais). Check, below, how to check if you are entitled to PIS Pasep.

PIS Calendar 2022

In the case of workers in the private sector, PIS payments are made by Caixa Econômica Federal. They start on February 8 and are defined according to the beneficiary’s month of birth. See below:

Birth month PIS withdrawal January 8/2 February 10/2 March 2/15 April 2/17 May 2/22 June 2/24 July 3/15 August 3/17 September 3/22 October 3/24 November 3/29 December 3/31

Pasep Calendar 2022

In the case of public servants, Pasep payments are made by Banco do Brasil. They start on February 15th and vary according to the final number of the Pasep application. Check out:

end of registration Withdrawal of Pasep 2/15 1 2/15 two 2/17 3 2/17 4 2/22 5 2/24 6 3/15 7 3/17 8 3/22 9 3/24

Value of PIS 2022

The consultation of how much PIS will fall can be carried out from February 1st through the Caixa Tem app or the Caixa Trabalhador app, however, it is already possible to have an idea of ​​the value considering the months worked.

The value of PIS Pasep considers 1/12 of the minimum wage valid on the date of payment, multiplied by the number of months worked in the corresponding year. If the beneficiary worked all year 2020, he will receive a minimum wage, which in 2022 is R$ 1,212. If you worked one month, you will receive R$ 101. Check the table below.

months worked Allowance amount (R$) 1 month 101.00 2 months 202.00 3 months 303.00 Four months 404.00 5 months 505.00 6 months 606.00 7 months 707.00 8 months 808.00 9 months 909.00 10 months 1,010.00 11 months 1,111.00 12 months 1,212.00

How to consult the PIS Pasep

It is possible to check if you are entitled to PIS through the Caixa Trabalhador or Digital Work Card applications. In addition, it is possible to contact Caixa’s call center by calling 0800 726 0207 at number 158, from the Ministry of Labor’s call center and also at the posts of the Regional Labor Superintendence.

In the case of Pasep, information can be obtained by calling 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions); 0800 729 0001 (other cities) and 0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired), through the number 158 of the Ministry of Labor’s call center and also at the posts of the Regional Labor Superintendence.

