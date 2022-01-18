Platform takes NFTs to Instagram and only charges a fee if users sell crypto

Drawings, paintings, photographic records, memes and images that often yield several likes on Instagram can also be worth money by transforming these posts into non-fungible tokens (NFTs), cryptoassets that promise to move a billion-dollar market this year. The article is from Valor Econômico.

It was precisely with the aim of facilitating the entry of instagram users into the NFTs marketplace that engineers Brody Berson and Mark Allen created the Coco NFT platform in 2020: a marketplace that transforms Instagram feeds into unique tradable tokens.

Creating an NFT on the platform is relatively simple, although users, in addition to an instagram account, need a digital wallet (wallet) to register the NFT creation contract and the fee for creating the crypto asset, the GAS, of the Ethereum network, where NFTs are coined. What can be done in an explanatory way on the coconft.com platform itself, in the case of beginners in the cryptocurrency market.

According to information from Coco NFT, NFTs are available on the marketplace and fees are only charged when a collectible is sold, with the fee retained when the traded amount is transferred to the seller’s wallet.

Also appearing to be keeping an eye on this market are artists and influencers, who can tally new earnings from NFTs from their feeds that often stir their followers.

That’s what the American actress Susan Sarandon did when she coined her first NFT directly from her instagram by cocoNFT at the end of last year. Meanwhile, Susan devoted the funds raised from the NFT from an insta feed wearing a “Bad Moms” movie jacket to help humanitarian Steven Donziger, sentenced to six months in prison for contempt.

The decision against the activist, who for 3 decades fought a battle against the oil giant Chevron, came after he won a multi-million lawsuit against the company for criminal pollution in the Amazon and was seen as retaliation by the corporation, which had an open campaign against Donziger. .

Another proof that Instagram can also become a source of income through NFTs and become a protagonist in the expansion of this segment in 2022 is the example of a 22-year-old Indonesian young man who has already made US$ 1 million selling selfies on NFT. on OpenSea, as published by Cointelegraph Brasil.

