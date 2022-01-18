Player impresses by beating Sekiro blindfolded in just two hours – Games – Tecnoblog

This year’s Amazing Games Done Quick speedrun marathons are off to a great start. In one of the lives, streamer Mitchriz impressed the audience by zeroing Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice blindfolded in just two hours. The broadcast was so successful that the event broke its own donation record and raised $3.4 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation in the US.



Mitchriz finishes Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in two hours (Image: Playback/YouTube Games Done Quick)

In his speedrun, Mitchriz was guided only by his memory and the sounds emitted by the game. Of course, the streamer died multiple times during the campaign, just like any normal person playing a very hard souls-like like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Even so, he managed to beat the entire game in exactly two hours and 35 seconds.

Last year, in a tweet, the streamer was already closing Sekiro in one hour, 52 minutes and five seconds. “Finally got it after months of training, very happy with it and very excited to show all the new strategies at GDQ,” said Mitchriz.

Despite failing to break his own record at this year’s Amazing Games Done Quick edition, Mitchriz was still able to make his mark at the event. Will he try to outdo himself in 2023? Only time will tell.

Watch Mitchriz’s full speedrun below at Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice:

Streamer zero Stardew Valley in 17 minutes

In addition to Mitchriz’s milestone, Amazing Games Done Quick had more streamers zeroing games with a lot of speed. InsertLogic finished Kena: Bridge of Spirits in 28 minutes and 35 seconds, Jaxler closed Pumpkin Jack in 44 minutes and 18 seconds, and Shadowthepast completed webbed in 17 minutes and 21 seconds.

Another impressive record went to Olenoname, who scored zero Stardew Valley in just 17 minutes. The tactic used was to “cheat” the game so that the player received specific items right at the beginning, allowing the speedrun. Amazing Games Done Quick lives are available on YouTube and Twitch.

With information: Eurogamer.