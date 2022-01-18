Playing with the tournament’s acronym, LOUD “celebrates” classification for VCB 2022

The first final of the closed selective ended with the victory of LOUD upon MIBR, thus classifying Punch and Friends for the 1st stage of VALORANT Challengers Brazil 2022 (VCB). After winning the two MD3 he played on Monday (17), the team members and even the organization celebrated winning the spot.

The team that, which started in the selective still in the initial phases, qualified undefeated for the final phase, which started facing and winning the Stars Horizon and won by 2 to 0. Against MIBR, the team lost the first map by 13 to 9, but ended up turning with 13 to 3 in Haven and 13 to 11 in Ascent.

After the hard-fought victory in the decisive series, the players – who have not yet been made official by LOUD – celebrated through social networks. The club’s own profile “celebrated” the classification with a “parody” using the acronyms of the tournament.

One of the team leaders, Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi made a “declaration of love” to his companion Erick “quotation marks” Saints. On Twitter, Sova wrote: “I cried to this child every day. You think you were cheated. Crazy is running the whole game. I love you quotes”.

The MIBR players regretted the defeat, but reinforced the disputed game they had. With the elimination, the team will have a new chance to get the spot for the VCB for the second tryouts, which will take place in the next few days.

