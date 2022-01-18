Playing with the tournament’s acronym, LOUD “celebrates” classification for VCB 2022

The first final of the closed selective ended with the victory of LOUD upon MIBR, thus classifying Punch and Friends for the 1st stage of VALORANT Challengers Brazil 2022 (VCB). After winning the two MD3 he played on Monday (17), the team members and even the organization celebrated winning the spot.

The team that, which started in the selective still in the initial phases, qualified undefeated for the final phase, which started facing and winning the Stars Horizon and won by 2 to 0. Against MIBR, the team lost the first map by 13 to 9, but ended up turning with 13 to 3 in Haven and 13 to 11 in Ascent.

After the hard-fought victory in the decisive series, the players – who have not yet been made official by LOUD – celebrated through social networks. The club’s own profile “celebrated” the classification with a “parody” using the acronyms of the tournament.

One of the team leaders, Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi made a “declaration of love” to his companion Erick “quotation marks” Saints. On Twitter, Sova wrote: “I cried to this child every day. You think you were cheated. Crazy is running the whole game. I love you quotes”.

🚨 GOOD NIGHT GUYS, HERE’S THE NEXT 🚨 WE ARE QUALIFIED FOR VCT 𝑽 𝒆𝒎 𝑪 𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒈𝒐 𝑻 𝒂𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒎 𝒗𝒆𝒓 𝒐 𝑩𝑩𝑩22 — #goLOUD (@LOUDgg) January 18, 2022

OH MY GOD, WHAT A FUCKING GAME!!! WE PASS TO VCT, UNBELIEVABLE!! MY TEAM IS VERY GOOD!! 💚💚💚 — Matias Delipetro (@SaadhakGG) January 18, 2022

GG 2X1 MIBR AND WE’RE IN THE FUCKING LAN!!!!!!!!!!!! SO PROUD OF MY TEAM! GO TAKE IT IN THE ASS CRY TO THIS CHILD EVERY DAY I THOUGHT YOU WERE SHARED CRAZY IS SPINNING ALL GAME, VSF I LOVE YOU QUOTES GO FUCK, TRUST DO THE #goPANCADAEAMIGOS pic.twitter.com/NGpMW0jaXE — Gustavo Rossi (@sacylol) January 18, 2022

WE ARE IN VCT VAMOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO 💚💚💚💚💚💚 ggwp @mibr — quotes 🌪️ (@aspaszin) January 18, 2022

WE WIN FROM @mibr AND WE’RE ON VCT POHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA THANKS FOR THE FANS, POHAAAAAAA 💚💚 — Less (@LessVLR) January 18, 2022

2X1 MIBR we are classified for the fucking VCT with the right to play for you who watched, thank you so much for the fans, the family almost had a heart attack 💚💚💚#gopancadaandfriends — pancada77 (@pancadafps) January 18, 2022

HERE IS THE CLAW TEAM!!!! CLASSIFIEDS FOR VCT, I LOVE MY PQP TEAM!!! 2×1 victory over MIBR.#goPANCADAEAMIGOS

Thanks for the support and cheers!!! — bzkA (@bzkAgaming) January 18, 2022

Fantastic series and leaves a taste of what Valorant’s competitive year will be like! Thank you Loud and Mibr for this show! 💚❤️ Let’s watch the NiP vs BOTAFOGO game! — Tixinhadois (@tixinhadois) January 18, 2022

The MIBR players regretted the defeat, but reinforced the disputed game they had. With the elimination, the team will have a new chance to get the spot for the VCB for the second tryouts, which will take place in the next few days.

IT WAS ALMOST TOO MUCH 😭 Next week we come back to get the spot! NT TOO MUCH AND WORTH THE FAMILY SUPPORT! It’s just the beginning! 💙🇧🇷#SomosMIBR pic.twitter.com/7uSfT9FsJr — MIBR (@mibr) January 18, 2022

damn I miss playing at a high level like this, today I couldn’t but I’m going to train 100x more to improve and come back stronger!!! — Gustavo Moura (@gtnfps) January 18, 2022

GG 2×1 very close, maximum respect guys and friends, see you next week and thanks for the fans #SomosMIBR — MIBR teddx9x (@teddyfps1) January 18, 2022

Defeat for the Bolivian and friends by 1×2 and we’ll be back next week for the second closed qualifier, game on both sides, we’ll come back stronger #SomosMIBR — Jordan (@stkvlr) January 18, 2022