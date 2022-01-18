Pope: Communication must help build fraternity

“Jesus’ attraction depended on the truth of his preaching, but the effectiveness of his words was inseparable from his gaze, his attitudes and even his silences”. Pope Francis’ words at the meeting with the communicators of the Custody of the Holy Land, held this morning (17) at the Vatican

The communicators of the Custody of the Holy Land were received in audience by Pope Francis this Monday (17/01). The meeting was held on the occasion of the centenary of the foundation of the Terra Santa magazine. Francis began his speech by greeting Father Francesco Patton, the Custos of the Holy Land and recalling the importance of communication in the Holy Land: “Making the Holy Land known means transmitting the ‘Fifth Gospel’, that is, the historical and geographical environment in which the Word of God was revealed and then made flesh in Jesus of Nazareth, for us and for our salvation”. “It also means – he continued – getting to know the people who live there today, the life of Christians from different Churches and denominations, but also that of Jews and Muslims, to try to build, in a complex and difficult context such as that of the Middle East, a fraternal society ”. He encouraged those present by saying:

“Communication, in an age of social networks, should help to build community, better still, fraternity. I encourage you to tell us about the fraternity that is possible.”

The presence in communication

Valuing the work of the communicators, he continued: “I thank you because, to tell what is happening in the Holy Land, you make an effort to find people where and how they are”. In fact, “you do not limit yourself to the most peaceful territories, but also visit the most difficult and suffering realities, such as Syria, Lebanon, Palestine and Gaza”, then recalling the importance of the place from which you send news: “You live and work in the same place where the Word of God, his message of salvation, became flesh and became ‘findable’ in Jesus Christ, not only in his words, but in his eyes, in his voice, in his gestures”. “The attraction of Jesus”, continued the Pontiff, “depends on the truth of his preaching, but the effectiveness of what he said was inseparable from his gaze, his attitudes and even his silences”.

“The word is only effective if it is ‘seen’, only if it involves you in an experience, in a dialogue”

“Dear communicators of the Custody of the Holy Land – the Pope said – you are called to make known what the Synod on the Word of God (2008) and then Pope Benedict XVI called “the Fifth Gospel”, that is, that Earth where the history and geography of salvation meet and allow a new reading of the biblical text, especially the evangelical texts”.











And he explained to those present that “the Paschal Mystery also illuminates and gives meaning to today’s history, to the journey of the peoples who live on that earth today, a journey unfortunately marked by wounds and conflicts, but which God’s grace always opens to hope, hope of brotherhood and peace”. Concluding that in this sense, in retelling the Holy Land, “you recount the ‘Fifth Gospel’, the one that God continues to write in history”.