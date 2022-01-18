Pope: guided by the light of God on the way to unity

“Guided by the gentle light of God, which dispels the darkness of division and directs the way to unity. Towards an ever fuller communion”. Pope Francis’ words on the occasion of the audience with an Ecumenical Delegation from Finland this Monday (17)

Jane Nogara – Vatican News

As a tradition, on the morning of this Monday (17/01) Pope Francis received an Ecumenical Delegation from Finland, on the occasion of the Feast of Saint Henry that will be celebrated on January 19th. Francis began his speech by recalling the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity that takes place from January 18 to 25. This year’s theme is from the Gospel of Matthew: “We have seen his star in the east and have come to pay homage to him” (cf. Mt 2:2). “It refers to the Magi who, – the Pope continues – after a long journey, find Jesus and adore him. The Mages reach the goal because they searched for it. But they seek it because the Lord first, with the sign of the star, had gone in search of them. They find because they look, and they look because they were looked for.” And remembered:

“Everything comes from the grace of God that attracts us. And our answer can only be similar to that of the Magi: a walk together”

walk together

“Walk together. Those who have been touched by God’s grace cannot close themselves off and live in self-preservation, they are always on the way, always striving to move forward. And moving forward together: your pilgrimage here is a beautiful example of this”, Francis told the Finns present at the audience, then pondered:

“Dear friends, we are on our way guided by the gentle light of God, which dispels the darkness of division and directs the way to unity. We are walking as brothers towards an ever fuller communion”

steps of the walk

“There are stages of the journey – the Pope continued – that are easier and where we are called to proceed quickly and diligently. Sometimes, however, the path is more difficult and, in the face of objectives that still seem distant and difficult to achieve, it is more difficult to reach them. In that case, let us remember that we are on our way not as possessors, but as seekers of God”.

Finally, Pope Francis recalled two great “seasons” that will come on the path of Christians in the coming years:

“In 2025 we will celebrate the 1700th Anniversary of the Council of Nicaea. The Trinitarian and Christological confession of this Council, which recognizes Jesus as “true God from true God”, “one of one substance with the Father”, unites us with all the baptized. In view of this great anniversary, let us prepare ourselves with renewed enthusiasm to walk together on the path of Christ, on the path that is Christ!”

And he recalled the second “station”: “In 2030 we will celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Augsburg Confession. At a time when Christians were about to go their separate ways, this confession sought to preserve unity. We know that it was not possible to prevent division, but the anniversary can be a fruitful occasion to confirm and strengthen us on the path of communion, to make us more docile to the will of God and less to human logic, more willing to set earthly goals ahead. of the path indicated by Heaven”.