Position on vaccine opposes Trump and Florida governor and indicates split in Republican Party – International

MIAMI – For months, the former US president Donald Trump he muttered under his breath from his Palm Beach mansion about a rival Republican power center in another Florida mansion some 400 miles north.

The governor Ron DeSantis, a man Trump believes he has put on the map, has acted much less like an acolyte and much more like a future competitor, complains the former president in conversations with friends and allies. A clear and rapid rise in the party, the governor conspicuously refrained from saying that he would back out of a candidacy if Trump decided to run for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

“The magic words,” Trump told several associates and advisers.

That long-standing resentment came to light in a dispute over the pandemic. After DeSantis refused to reveal his full history of vaccination against covid-19, Trump acknowledged that he had received a booster dose against the disease. Last week, he appeared to lash out at DeSantis by criticizing “cowardly” politicians who shy away from the question for fear of a backlash from their anti-vaccine supporters.

DeSantis hit back on Friday, criticizing Trump’s handling of the pandemic and saying he regretted not being more vocal in his grievances.

The comings and goings have exposed how far Republicans have veered to the right when it comes to pandemic policies. The disinformation Trump has helped to spread and amplify has only increased since he left office. Now, his timid defense of vaccines has put him strangely out of step with the hard-line elements of his party’s base, leaving room for a rival to emerge.

But the fact that it was DeSantis, a loyal member of Trump’s court, wielding the dagger made it worse.

In essence, the race replaces the broader challenge Republicans face at the start of midterm elections. They are led by a defeated former president who demands total allegiance, does not tolerate criticism and is determined to sniff out and then erase any threat to his control of the party.

That includes DeSantis, 43, who has told friends that Trump expects too much when he “asks” him to give up. The governor’s refusal to leave the game created a clash of generations and a true test of loyalty in the Florida, the de facto capital of the Republican Party today.

Party figures are trying to smooth things over.

“They are the two most important leaders in the Republican Party,” said Brian Ballard, a longtime Florida lobbyist with connections to both politicians, predicting that Trump and DeSantis “will be personal and political friends for the rest of their careers.”

Trump aides also tried to quell questions about the former president’s frustrations so as not to elevate DeSantis.

Still, Trump has made no secret of his preparations for a third presidential bid. White House. And while DeSantis, who is running for re-election this year, has not stated his plans, he is believed to have his eye on the presidency.

Trump and his advisers are aware of Republicans’ fatigue with the drama that follows the former president. The false allegations of fraud in the 2020 election — which DeSantis did not dispute — and Trump’s role in the events leading up to the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill have some Republicans looking for a fresh start.

DeSantis is often the first name Republicans cite as a possible Trump-style candidate without the Trump name.

“DeSantis would be a formidable candidate in 2024 on Trump’s trail if Trump didn’t run,” said Dan Eberhart, a Republican donor. “He is Trump, but a little smarter, more disciplined and blunt without being too blunt.”

Notably, Trump, a longtime scholar of charisma and mass appeal as well as an avid poll reader, has so far refrained from publicly attacking DeSantis, who is a distant but powerful candidate. His restraint is a break from the mockery and bullying he often uses to attack Republicans he deems vulnerable. Trump made no reference to the governor at a rally in Arizona on Saturday.

DeSantis has $70 million in the bank for his re-election, a war chest he stocked with help from the Republican base and his donors. He has been growing in the same spaces that Trump once dominated. The governor is ubiquitous on Fox News, where he is routinely greeted with the perks once aimed at Trump. And it often blends in with the tanned community of Republican donors near Trump’s mansion.

It wasn’t always like that.

DeSantis was a little-known Florida congressman in 2017 when Trump, then president, saw him on television and became interested. DeSantis, an Ivy League-trained military veteran and soft-spoken supporter of the new president, was exactly what Trump liked in a politician.

It didn’t take long for Trump to bless DeSantis’s candidacy for governor and send officials to help him, leading the lawmaker to a victory over a rival better known for the party’s nomination.

DeSantis has survived general elections and has often ruled in a style that mirrors his patron, cutting through the left and fighting the media. But that alone does not placate Trump. As with other Republicans he has endorsed, the former president seems to believe he has a kind of equity stake in DeSantis – one that owes him dividends and deference.

“Look, I helped Ron DeSantis on a level that no one has ever seen before,” Trump said in an interview for the book. insurgency, from the reporter New York Times Jeremy W. Peters. Trump said he believed DeSantis “had no chance” of winning without his help.

The former president’s expectation of deference is a reminder to other Republicans that Trump’s endorsement comes at a price, a demand that could be particularly important if he runs again and has a slew of Republican lawmakers in debt.

Trump has sometimes tried to revive his relationship with DeSantis. He suggested that the governor would be a strong choice for vice president. A similar courtship helped earn the deference of other potential rivals. But DeSantis didn’t budge.

“I wonder why the guy doesn’t say he’s not going to run against me,” Trump told several associates and advisers, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

And then came the dispute over vaccines.

“The answer is ‘yes,’ but they don’t want to say that because they are cowards,” Trump said in a television interview this month, referring only to “politicians” but clearly alluding to DeSantis. “You have to say it – whether you have it or not, say it.”

DeSantis’ response came Friday, in an interview on the Conservative podcast. Ruthless. Petersburg, Florida, the governor said one of his biggest regrets was not vigorously opposing Trump’s lockdown calls when the coronavirus first began to spread in the spring of 2020.

“Knowing now what I know then, if this had been a threat before, I would have spoken a lot louder,” DeSantis said. The governor said he was “telling Trump to ‘stop flights from China'” but argued that he never thought in early March 2020 that the virus would “lead to the country’s lockdown”.

DeSantis then moved quickly to blame Anthony S. Fauci, the White House health adviser, a much safer target for conservatives.

The former president did not immediately respond. Without a Twitter account, his replies became less frequent.

DeSantis, however, touched on a sensitive issue, one of the few where Trump is to the left of his party’s radicals: the effectiveness of the vaccine and deference to public health expert advice on how to contain the spread of the virus.

Trump has begun firing warning shots at DeSantis and other wannabe Republicans, signaling that he intends to defend vaccines his administration has helped develop. In an interview with Candace Owens, a right-wing media personality, the former president said “the vaccine worked” and dismissed conspiracy theories. “People are not dying when they get the vaccine,” he said.

DeSantis, however, is much more eager to focus on his resistance to the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19, past and present, than to advocate vaccination and booster shots.

Notably, at his rally on Saturday, Trump did not promote vaccines and criticized the so-called “lockdowns” of covid.

Trump’s loudest antagonists will likely continue to fuel tension between the two politicians. Ann Coulter, a conservative commentator who fell out with the former president, was delighted by this week’s confusion.

“Trump is demanding to know Ron DeSantis’ backup status, and now I can reveal it,” Coulter wrote on Twitter. “He was a loyal supporter when Trump ran in 2016, but then he learned that our president was a liar and crook whose fraud was permanent.”

In an email, Coulter, herself a part-time Florida resident, made a more delicate point about what makes DeSantis’s rise unsettling for the former president. “Trump is over,” she wrote. “You guys should stop obsessing over him.”