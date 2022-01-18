Powerful heat wave and magnetic anomaly have no relationship

Argentina faces today the eighth day in a row with heat above 40ºC. Rio Grande do Sul is its fifth. Uruguay had the highest temperature in its history on Friday with 44.0ºC in Florida. Dozens of historic records spanning decades or even more than a century have fallen in Argentina and Uruguay. Buenos Aires had the lowest minimum in its history (30.0ºC) and two of the three hottest days since measurements began in 1906 occurred in the last week. In Rio Grande do Sul, Bagé recorded a record of 100 years of heat.

Faced with such an extraordinary heat wave, people wonder how it was possible to have been so hot. La Niña and the consequent drought explain the temperature extremes, but many internet users questioned on our social networks throughout the last week if there was a causal relationship between the temperature extremes and called the South Atlantic Magnetic Anomaly.

So, AMAS, which stands for Magnetic Anomaly of the South Atlantic, is a phenomenon that is still a mystery to science and that not infrequently on social networks, someone questions whether it is interfering with the climate of Brazil and South America. AMAS, which is growing and with its center closer to South America, it is a kind of lag in the Earth’s magnetic protection located over the South Atlantic, more specifically in the South and Southeast regions of Brazil, in a strip that extends to Africa.

But how can this shielding deficit high above the South Atlantic affect life on our planet? A consequence that we already understand is the performance of satellites that are in Earth orbit. When passing through the region with low protective rearward, they may experience malfunctions caused by the flow of cosmic radiation. Therefore, the anomaly is monitored by space agencies such as ESA and NASA, and more recently by Brazil, which launched the NanosatC-BR2 nanosatellite into space with this mission.

Despite this, there is no way to make any connection between the magnetic anomaly and the extraordinary heat wave that Central South America is experiencing. There is no causal relationship between the two phenomena. Zero! Also because heat waves as intense or more intense than the one we have experienced have occurred in recent years in regions of the planet without any relevant magnetic anomaly. Case of Southern Europe that had the highest maximum in the history of the European continent in 2021, in Sicily, Italy.

But the best example of a heat wave in a region without a relevant magnetic anomaly is the one that hit the Northwest of the United States and British Columbia, Canada last year. Never in the century-plus history of observing the world’s climate have so many all-time heat records fallen by as wide a margin as in the historic late-June 2021 heat wave in western North America. The intense heat wave was the second deadliest weather disaster of the year, with 1,037 deaths: 808 in western Canada and 229 in the northwestern US.

“This was the most anomalous regional extreme heat event to occur anywhere on Earth since temperature records began. Nothing compares,” climate historian Christopher Burt, author of the book Extreme Weather, said in an email to meteorologist Jeff Masters of the Yale Climate Connection. Pointing to Lytton, Canada, which marked the highest temperature in Canadian history at nearly 50°C, he added: “There has never been a national heat record in a country with an extensive recording period and a multitude of observation sites that has been surpassed by 3.5°C to 4°C”.

International weather researcher Maximiliano Herrera agreed. “What we’ve seen is totally unprecedented across the world,” said Herrera, who wrote in the heat of the heat on her social media: “It’s a never-ending cascade of records being broken.”

According to Herrera, more all-time heat records were broken by at least 5 degrees Celsius during the heat wave than in the more than 85 years of previous world climate records since July 1936, when the hottest summer in the history of United States brought the previous most extreme heat wave in world history. It will be recalled that North America’s record heat in the 1930s, including 1936, was largely linked to the Dust Bowl, in which the effects of a multi-year drought were amplified by plowed and denuded soil in the Central Plains, a example of induced yet temporary climate change.

A rapid response study by the World Weather Attribution program found that the daily high temperatures observed in a study area covering much of western Oregon, Washington and British Columbia during June 2021 would have been “virtually impossible without the climate change caused by men”. The study estimated that it was approximately a 1 in 1000 year event in today’s climate, but in a world with 2°C of global warming (0.8°C warmer than today’s world) an equal event could occur approximately every 5 to 10 years from the 2040s.