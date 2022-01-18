Prates: There is no other solution but to interfere in the fuel market – 01/17/2022

Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN) had repercussions, in an interview with UOL News tonight, the statement by Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) that he will analyze the project to hold fuel prices in early February, when the parliamentary recess ends.

According to Prates, who will be the proposal’s rapporteur, he said that there is no other solution than to interfere in the fuel market.

At the end of the week, the president of the Chamber, federal deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), criticized the fact that the project that dealt with the subject had been stalled in the Senate. He also questioned the governors’ decision not to maintain the freeze on the ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuels.

“The president of the Chamber woke up today excited by the movement of Brazilian citizens who have been feeling this policy of international parity prices, which does not alleviate any little because the international price is now a direct effect on the bomb”, he said.

“What happens abroad is immediately reflected here. Added to the effect of the dollar and the devaluation of our currency, the recipe for failure is what is there, prices [dos combustíveis] there in the heights. (…) However, the magic consists in not disfavoring to the point of scaring away investments in refining and importing fuel. Therefore, the revenues of those who produce these fuels.”

Still in the senator’s assessment, Lira simplified the problem a little, as the solution is not just in the ICMS on fuel. According to him, the solution is more complex and even involves changing the reference price. “It’s no use changing the ICMS if you continue with the reference price fluctuating according to the international market. So that’s what we need to work on.”

Asked if the Chamber will accept the senators’ bill, Prates said that the president’s morning aggression [Lira] was “mistaken” and that the houses will reach a consensus because part of the project already comes from the Chamber.

“The other part was discussed extensively in the Economic Affairs Committee, and we greatly reduced the negative impact that said we would institute the oil export tax and added new revenues that could be used in the offset account to pay for this difference between the price paid to the refiner and the price that will come out of the consumer”, he explained.