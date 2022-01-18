presenter commits gaffe about Globo

Fausto Silva doesn’t mince words and doesn’t stop pining even his son, João Guilherme, who debuted alongside him in the Band. He also made a gaffe that didn’t go unnoticed by those in the studio, which will certainly be edited out in the show’s airing.

If there was any doubt that the presenter would go easy on the heir, he showed that on his stage there is no place for privilege.

splash accompanied a recording of “Faustão na Band”, which will air next Monday (24), day of “Pizzaria do Faustão”. The presenter received the couple of ex-globals Klebber Toledo and Camila Queiroz and the group Roupa Nova.

On several occasions on the show, Fausto played with his son — as he does with any guest. At one point, he pulled the rookie’s ear with a direct scolding: “If you get out of front of the camera, we’ll thank you”, he snapped.

João Guilherme was also the target of his father’s jokes — even the most audacious ones with double meanings. The boy stated that he liked a specific pizza, called Hebe Camargo, giving the cue to be trolled.

“Are you going to eat Hebe?” asked Faustão.

Plin ads Plin, oops!

Who knows, he does it live, Faustão usually says, but the program on the Band is recorded. That’s why the home audience won’t see a gaffe by the presenter, who at one point thought he was in Globo’s studio.

When calling the commercial break, Fausto said: “Right after the Plim Plim commercials.” Quickly, he corrected the sentence: “Right after the Band ads.”