presenter’s son debuts on TV

João Guilherme, 17, debuted today as a presenter alongside his father, Fausto Silva. In conversation with the press after the recording of “Pizzaria do Faustão”, which splash accompanied, he told how he accepted the challenge of appearing on TV.

“It wasn’t a conversation all of a sudden. He came to prepare me, he had been planting the seed for about two, three years. I didn’t imagine that I would work with him. For me it will be something I will remember for the rest of my career, I started with my father. Which football player started with his son?”, said the young man.

My only doubt was in relation to the comparison, there are people who will support and who will look at it in a bad way. I’m here to learn and put my work. It’s with time. I was always sure I wanted to work in television. People said I was good because I’m a very communicative guy. I think I made the right decision João Guilherme

The young man also stated that he wants to show evolution and learning, and that he is not ashamed to ask his father for advice.

“He gives advice, to see everyone well. He says: ‘João, I think you have to talk more at this time, less at this time’… It’s in a subtle way. He’s there to help. He has a lot of experience and for me it’s very good. I just want to be who I am and work. Mistakes will happen and with time we will get better.”

After recording, splash asked João Guilherme if he was bothered by his father’s games on stage. “The way he plays with me and how I receive him is in a healthy and genuine way. Faustão is Fustão on television and at home”, said the young presenter.

Faustão returns to the Band after spending more than 30 years in charge of Globo’s Sundays. In a recent interview with the podcast “Rap 77”, he said that this “is a page turned”, and stressed that he was “very happy” in the company.

Faustão’s Ballet

The “Balé do Faustão” also brought news. Journalist Carol Alves and actress Natacha Horana, who was part of the group before, are part of the program.

At least nine dancers have accompanied Fausto Silva since “Domingão do Faustão” on Globo, such as Mayara Araújo, who has been with him for about eight years.