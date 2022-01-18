President and Rapporteur predict the return of the CPI on Fake News with a focus on combating disinformation in the elections | Politics

The Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) on fake news should resume its activities in February this year with a focus on the 2022 elections, according to the chairman of the collegiate, Senator Angelo Coronel (PSD-BA).

The commission is made up of 16 deputies and 16 senators and was installed in 2019. In the same year, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) launched the fake news inquiry, which investigates fraudulent news, offenses and threats to court ministers. In 2021, Supreme Minister Alexandre de Moraes determined the inclusion of President Jair Bolsonaro as investigated in the investigation.

Dissemination of false information: how the fake news inquiry started and how it is going

The Fake News CPMI has had its activities paralyzed since the first quarter of 2020, due to the restrictions imposed by the Covid pandemic.

Installed in September 2019, the commission would initially have 180 days to complete the work. The deadline was extended, by the same measure, by Congress in April 2020, when the CPMI was already paralyzed and approaching the exhaustion of the first count.

During the period in which it was active, the commission focused its efforts on two lines of investigation: the orchestrated action of profiles against the honor and safety of people and institutions; and the use of message shots in the 2018 elections.

Angelo Coronel and the rapporteur, deputy Lídice da Mata (PSB-BA), argue that the performance of the collegiate should change this year. According to them, the CPMI should have two focuses: the action by groups that try to influence the outcome of elections; it’s the advancement of proposals to face disinformation.

Also, according to Coronel, one of the ideas is to create partnerships with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and the Federal Police to share information during the electoral campaign — scheduled to start on 15 December. August.

According to members, the partnerships will contribute to the suggestion of legislative proposals, which will be presented in the final report of the CPI.

On another front, in the senator’s assessment, the CPI, which has the powers of judicial authorities, may be able to investigate complaints more quickly.

“The CPMI can be a bridge between these institutions and society. It will be a sharing network. It’s possible and we’ve done it before. The election year calls for us to ensure clean, peaceful elections without defamatory attacks against opponents. Our role, within the commission, will be to guarantee another space for inspection and control”, said Angelo Coronel.

In the 2020 municipal elections, the TSE and the commission signed an agreement for data sharing.

Anonymity and social networks

The commission also intends to intensify the debate on the criteria for traceability of profiles in social networks this year.

In 2020, the Senate passed a bill, reported by Senator Angelo Coronel, to combat inauthentic behavior and the artificial distribution of content on social networks. The text went on for debate in the Chamber of Deputies and had a new version presented by a working group coordinated by deputy Orlando Silva (PT-SP). The president of the House, deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), indicated that the proposal should be voted on directly in the plenary in 2022.

The president of the Commission, Senator Angelo Coronel believes that the CPI should deepen the discussion and press for the rapid approval of the proposal.

“We need to move forward with this. A person cannot hide in a profile without registration, without monitoring and commit crimes in the certainty that they will not be penalized,” said the senator.

In addition to the debate on how to access and use social networks, members of the commission believe that, in the resumption, it will be necessary to raise the tone against companies that manage social networks. According to them, it is necessary that the companies demonstrate commitment and intention to collaborate with the investigations.

During the commission’s activity, Twitter and Facebook even denied access to data and content of users investigated by the commission.

“We will ask for collaboration and, if necessary, we will go to court to ensure the investigative power of this CPMI. What we need is to finish the commission with the certainty of more robust legislation to fight these criminals”, explains Angelo Coronel.

The return of the commission’s activities is scheduled for February 2022. However, the resumption of work depends on the authorization of the president of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

According to the Senate Presidency, the advance of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Brazil has aroused concern in the House.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the micron is more transmissible and one of the factors for the increase in cases and hospitalizations due to covid-19 in the world.

With the scenario of uncertainty, the Presidency is evaluating reviewing the criteria for functioning and access to the Senate, which would influence the functioning of the commissions.

Chronology of the fake news CPI

September 4th: After two months of authorization, commission is installed.

After two months of authorization, commission is installed. September 10th: The summons of legal representatives in Brazil from WhatsApp, Google, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Telegram were approved.

The summons of legal representatives in Brazil from WhatsApp, Google, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Telegram were approved. September 25th: Committee members approved the request for information from the STF’s fake news inquiry.

Committee members approved the request for information from the STF’s fake news inquiry. October, 23: Approval of the share-sharing request that asks for the cassation of the Bolsonaro-Mourão ticket in the TSE.

Approval of the share-sharing request that asks for the cassation of the Bolsonaro-Mourão ticket in the TSE. October 30: Federal deputy Alexandre Frota (PSDB-SP) testified and accused palace advisors of composing a “digital militia” that would disseminate false content and promote attacks on social networks.

Federal deputy Alexandre Frota (PSDB-SP) testified and accused palace advisors of composing a “digital militia” that would disseminate false content and promote attacks on social networks. November 5th: The commission heard blogger Allan dos Santos, who denied being part of the so-called “hate office”.

The commission heard blogger Allan dos Santos, who denied being part of the so-called “hate office”. November 26th: CMPI heard the former chief minister of the Secretariat of Government General Santos Cruz, target of virtual attacks after leaving the government. Asked about the existence of the “hate office”, Cruz said he was not sure what the advisers suspected of being part of the alleged structure were doing.

CMPI heard the former chief minister of the Secretariat of Government General Santos Cruz, target of virtual attacks after leaving the government. Asked about the existence of the “hate office”, Cruz said he was not sure what the advisers suspected of being part of the alleged structure were doing. December 4th: Former government leader in Congress Joice Hasselmann testified to the commission. The deputy attributed the coordination of the “hate office” to Carlos and Eduardo Bolsonaro, sons of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Former government leader in Congress Joice Hasselmann testified to the commission. The deputy attributed the coordination of the “hate office” to Carlos and Eduardo Bolsonaro, sons of President Jair Bolsonaro. December 10th: Businessman Paulo Marinho, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro’s first alternate and supporter of Jair Bolsonaro’s presidential campaign, is heard by the mixed CPI. Marinho claimed to have rented the house to be used by the campaign’s communication team, but denied having participated in the production or sending of false content.

February 5th: Members of the commission approved the convening of two people linked to the anti-vaccination movement: Jaime Bruning and Mayara Cristina Modesti. Requests for information to social networks were also approved.

Members of the commission approved the convening of two people linked to the anti-vaccination movement: Jaime Bruning and Mayara Cristina Modesti. Requests for information to social networks were also approved. February 11 : Hans River do Nascimento gave evidence to the mixed CPI. He is a former employee of the digital marketing company Yacows, who, according to a report in the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, would have participated in a mass shooting scheme on WhatsApp during the 2018 elections.

: Hans River do Nascimento gave evidence to the mixed CPI. He is a former employee of the digital marketing company Yacows, who, according to a report in the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, would have participated in a mass shooting scheme on WhatsApp during the 2018 elections. February 18th: The communication coordinator of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations, Ricardo Machado, presented data on the impact of the dissemination of false content on vaccination campaigns in Brazil.

The communication coordinator of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations, Ricardo Machado, presented data on the impact of the dissemination of false content on vaccination campaigns in Brazil. February 19: The commission heard the partner-owner of Yacows, Lindolfo Antonio Alves Neto. In the statement, the businessman said he had provided services for the campaigns of three presidential candidates in 2018: Jair Bolsonaro, Fernando Haddad and Henrique Meirelles.

The commission heard the partner-owner of Yacows, Lindolfo Antonio Alves Neto. In the statement, the businessman said he had provided services for the campaigns of three presidential candidates in 2018: Jair Bolsonaro, Fernando Haddad and Henrique Meirelles. March 4th: The mixed CPI heard Marcos Aurélio Carvalho, partner of the marketing agency AM4. The company was responsible for Jair Bolsonaro’s presidential campaign. The businessman denied having used messages of a political nature.

*Intern, supervised by Beatriz Borges