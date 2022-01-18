Prince Harry threatens to sue the British government and demands security

After resigning from the British Royal Family, Prince Harry is threatening to sue the British government. The Duke of Sussex has sent an extra-judicial notice asking the government to make state agents available to protect him, his wife and their children when they are in the UK.

According to the document, the prince does not feel safe on British soil. Diana’s son believes that private security guards don’t have access to information from official intelligence agencies and that would get in the way of their job of keeping him and his family safe.

Harry and Meghan Markle have very low popularity in the UK and receive hundreds of threats daily. “Without this protection, Harry cannot return home,” reads the order.

The prince lost the right to be accompanied by British police officers after moving to the United States and stopping working for the royal family. This is the first time a relative of a monarch has sued the English government. The Duke of Sussex’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, is the country’s head of state.

According to the Daily Mail, Queen Elizabeth has already been notified of her grandson’s intentions. The English government pays for the security of the monarch and the families of the direct heirs to the throne, currently Prince Charles and Prince William. Other relatives can only be accompanied by police officers when they are at an official event.

In January 2020, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, decided to give up the money they received from the state to live a private life in the United States. With the decision, they gave up their titles, royal houses and public safety.

The couple decided to stop working for the family after suffering racism from relatives and palace staff. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that a relative had commented on the skin color of the couple’s firstborn, little Archie.

They also accused the family of denying treatment to Meghan who was depressed and having suicidal thoughts.